With Indiana Jones 5 currently filming in England, there doesn't seem to be a day goes by with the adventuring archaeologist getting a mention and Disney are clearly making the most of the hype surrounding the final film in the franchise by releasing a new replica of a very famous item from Indy's past. Fans of the movies will remember that way back at the beginning of Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Indy attempts to take the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol from a temple, which leads to an iconic race with a boulder. Now you can own your very own Fertility Idol - although you will have to organize your own boulder if you want to recreate the opening sequence yourself.

The only problem with the Raiders of the Lost Ark replica release, is that Disney have not really supplied any details about the item other than it will be available to purchase from tomorrow, 12th June. No word on whether this is a limited edition, what price tag it comes with, what time it will go on sale, nothing. Details, it seems, are almost as elusive as the Holy Grail. So if you are wanting to own this little piece of film history, then you may want to keep an eye on shopDisney tomorrow where it will be up for sale at some point.

With this year marking the 40th anniversary of Harrison Ford's first time in the fedora, a new 4K Ultra HD box set of the first four movies was released this week, retailed for around $86 for the standard version and $99 for the SteelBook version. As well as upgrades to sound and picture, the set comes complete with a bonus disc containing 7 hours of special features and a fold out map.

The official Indiana Jones release notes from LucasFilm state, "Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film's original creative intent."

Indiana Jones 5 began shooting a week ago in locations around the North East of England, with Ford being spotted around various towns and cities in the area. Earlier in the week, the first images from the set were posted online, including shots suggesting the return of Indy's Nazi adversaries and the man himself in his well-worn fedora. While there is still a long way to go before the movie's release, the hype over Ford's last appearance as one of his best loved characters is already growing. While original director Steven Spielberg is not in the chair for this one, the signs so far is that every effort is being made to ensure that the film fits in perfectly with its predecessors. The as yet untitled Indy 5 arrives in cinemas July 2022.