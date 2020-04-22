The 1995 James Bond movie Goldeneye lead to one of the most popular video games of all time, but the movie itself is also pretty highly regarded, even though it is sometimes left out of everyone's favorite examples of the franchise. Well, Goldeneye star and Bond himself, Pierce Brosnan, is here to inform you as to why the movie is not only one of the most pivotal, but also one of the best.

"The stakes were so high on this movie, because as I said, they'd been dormant for six years. And, you know, [people were asking] 'Is this Brosnan fellow going to acquit himself? What's going to happen here?' ... And there was a lot at stake. A beloved character, a franchise, a family business, a homegrown British product, and we needed to get it right."

These words from Pierce Brosnan came about during a live watch party of GoldenEye that took place over the weekend. Looking at the history of Bond movies, and the ups and downs throughout the long-running series, the first Brosnan outing was actually rather crucial and was released at a time when Bond had been away from the screen for some time. The MI6 agent's absence was between 1989 and 1995 and occurred due to legal problems that plagued MGM, putting the adventures of James Bond on hold.

So, Goldeneye needed to be something special in order to remind audiences why they missed James Bond. Thankfully, the ace in the whole necessary came in the form of director Martin Campbell. Brosnan was quick to highlight the importance of Campbell to not only the movie's success, but to the success of the continuation of the Bond franchise.

"Martin Campbell could put the fear of God in one. ... He vibrated at such an intensity, every day. One of his great directing notes was, 'Sharp as a knife! Sharp as a knife! 150%!', screaming 'Action!' at the top of his voice. You could see actors who had come in just for a day freeze in fear. But he was also very kind, also very attentive, and very supportive to everyone. He was just extremely passionate."

Campbell's passion and unstoppable zeal paid off, with Brosnan going on to star in several more movies as 007. Not to mention the follow-up movies in the James Bond series and the billions in box office revenue that arguably all happened thanks to the successful reintroduction of the iconic character. Of course, Campbell proved it to be more than a fluke when he successfully introduced Bond again to audiences a few years later in 2006 with Daniel Craig's first outing Casino Royale.

For those who have perhaps forgotten, Goldeneye reintroduces Bond hunting down Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006, played by Sean Bean, who has gotten hold of a powerful satellite system that could lay waste to the world. As Bond squares off against his former compatriot, he also battles Trevelyan's stunning ally, Xenia Onatopp, an assassin who uses pleasure as her ultimate weapon.

So, it sounds like Bond fans everywhere should perhaps rethink their 'top 10' list and show Goldeneye the appreciation it so greatly deserves. This comes to us from Esquire UK.