This Sunday will be as good a time as any to revisit the classic James Bond movie GoldenEye, as star Pierce Brosnan will be participating in a watchalong on social media with fans. The watchalong will be hosted on the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube feeds for Esquire UK this Sunday, 19 April at 7 p.m. (BST). If you don't have your own copy of the 1995 movie at home, you can rent GoldenEye digitally from YouTube, Amazon Prime, or Google Play. In any case, just make sure to hit play at that aforementioned time and watch the movie along with Brosnan through Esquire UK's social media channels.

During the watchalong, Pierce Brosnan will be fielding questions from James Bond fans, so if there's something you've been wanting to know about GoldenEye for the past 25 years, this could be your chance to get an answer straight from 007 himself. You can go ahead and submit your questions now to Esquire UK's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Even for those unable to watch the movie live during the watchalong, fans of GoldenEye may still find it of interest to learn some facts about the movie on the watchalong feeds, as Brosnan should have some interesting stories from his time working on the movie.

Released in 1995, GoldenEye was Brosnan's debut movie in the role of James Bond with the actor replacing Timothy Dalton. The movie follows Bond working to prevent a rogue agent (Sean Bean) from using a satellite weapon against London. A hit with critics with heavy financial success, GoldenEye also spawned a Nintendo 64 game featuring Brosnan's likeness which was one of the most popular video games of its era. Establishing himself as a fan favorite Bond actor right away, Brosnan would reprise the role in Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day before hanging up the tuxedo and moving on with his career.

Part of the reason for revisiting GoldenEye this weekend relates to the delay of the 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die. With Brosnan's successor Daniel Craig playing the role of Agent 007 for his fifth and final time, the new Bond movie was originally scheduled to be released this month. Movie theaters shutting down have since delayed the release of No Time to Die until November, meaning it's going to be a while longer before we get some new Bond. In the meantime, the best we can do is watch back through some of the other classics from the history of the franchise, and GoldenEye is certainly one that deserves another watch.

Brosnan will be watching GoldenEye live on Esquire UK's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube feeds starting at 7 p.m. (BST) on Sunday, 19 April. Get those questions in to Brosnan now for your chance to have it answered by the actor during the watchalong. We may not be getting the new movie with Daniel Craig this month like we originally thought, but this still definitely seems like a fun event for longtime James Bond fans. This news comes to us from Esquire.