Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are reuniting for a new vampire movie, and hopefully this time, they'll actually share the screen. Called Good Bad & Undead, the project is in the works at Legendary with Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) on board to direct. Reportedly, Momoa and Dinklage are both in talks to star in the upcoming movie, which is being described as "Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world." The two have yet to officially sign on as of now, but given the roles they would play, it sounds like a must-see movie for Game of Thrones fans.

If negotiations go well and both actors are cast, Peter Dinklage would be playing a version of Van Helsing, the famous vampire slayer from many depictions of the Dracula story. Starring alongside him would be Momoa as a vampire who partners up with Van Helsing after taking a vow to never kill again. The plot would see Van Helsing and the vampire "run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire's head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them."

Both actors became household names when they appeared in major roles on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. In the first season, Dinklage was introduced as fan favorite Tyrion Lannister while Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo, the leader of the Dothraki. Although both were very involved with the show's biggest storylines, the characters' paths never crossed before Khal Drogo was killed off at the end of the first season. Still, both actors remain synonymous with Game of Thrones, and having them star in a new movie of this time would finally give fans a chance to see both popular stars of the series working together in lead roles.

Hopefully, this movie's potential success can lead itself to a potential reboot of the comedy movie Twins with Dinklage and Momoa replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. While no such project is currently in the works, the idea has been popularized on social media thanks to a fan-made concept poster of the highly-wanted reboot. Momoa has since weighed in on the possibility and says he would be totally on board, claiming last year that a Twins reboot with Dinklage would "be amazing." There doesn't seem to be any traction in seeing this actually happen, but isn't a vampire movie with the two beloved actors the next best thing?

Dinklage and Momoa will also serve as producers for Good Bad & Undead if the actors officially sign on for the project. Though it features famous characters from horror lore, the story is based on an original concept by Freddy vs. Jason writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. Given its lead stars and intriguing concept, there's a lot of potential for this project to find success when it eventually sees its release. Let's hope the two sign on soon and let's also keep our fingers crossed for that Twins to happen someday as well. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.