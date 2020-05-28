Hulu has released a new trailer for Good Boy. This is the latest installment in the streaming service's Into the Dark anthology series, which is made in partnership with Blumhouse Productions. Each month, a feature-length installment centered around a holiday is released. June's edition will be released in celebration of Pet Appreciation Week and is headlined by Halloween and Jurassic World star Judy Greer. She is partnered up with a dog who is not innocent as he seems on the surface.

The Into the Dark trailer opens up with a woman who is struggling in her love life and looking to change things up a bit. She then heads to a shelter to adopt a dog and he seems to improve her mood quite a bit. But things take an unexpected and bloody turn in a hurry. As it turns out, the dog is fiercely protective of his new owner on a level that could be considered excessive. But she goes along with it and the blood continues to spill.

Into the Dark's June edition was directed by Tyler MacIntyre with a script by Aaron and Will Eisenberg. The cast also includes Steve Guttenberg (3 Men and a Baby, Police Academy), Ellen Wong (Glow, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Elise Neal (Hustle & Flow, Hollywood Divas), Maria Conchita Alonso (The Running Man, Moscow on the Hudson), McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor, Daytime Divas) and Chico the Dog. In a chat with Variety, Judy Greer explained how the Hulu project came to her. It was a matter of fitting coincidence.

"It was so funny, I was walking [my dog] Mary one day and I was walking by Bricks & Scones coffee shop on Larchmont where I guess every writer is, in fact, when I was writing my book I went there. And Aaron and Will ran up to me and were like, 'Judy, Judy Greer! We're not weird; we're writers.' And at the time they were represented at my same management company. They were like, 'This is so crazy that you're walking by because we're putting together this pitch for this idea for this movie and we're writing it really for you, and then here you are walking by with this small terrier, and it's just too crazy and just too good to be true."

Good Boy centers on Maggie (Judy Greer) who gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety. Maggie quickly discovers that he is even more effective than she had hoped. Mostly because, unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.

Into the Dark is currently in the middle of its second season, which also included a sequel to the breakout hit Pooka. Blumhouse head Jason Blum serves as an executive producer on the series. Good Boy is set to debut on Friday, June 12 on Hulu streaming app. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.