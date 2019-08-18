Good Boys debuted at number one at this weekend's box office. This marks the first time since 2016's The Boss that an R-rated comedy has taken the top spot. In addition, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's raunchy project is the biggest original comedy to hit screens this year and the second-best opening, only behind Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Funeral, which brought in $27.1 million. Good Boys follows three 12-year old boys who are trying to get into a kissing party while trying to learn about the act along the way.

Hobbs & Shaw fell to number two at the box office this weekend with $14.1 million. The Fast and Furious spin-off did not have what it takes to hold on to the number one spot for a third weekend, but it is still holding strong and waiting for a global boost when the movie opens in China next weekend. Disney's The Lion King remake took the third spot this weekend with $11.9 million. The movie has earner over $1.4 billion globally and is now the tenth highest grossing movie of time.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 disappointed after opening in theaters early in the week, taking in only $10.5 million this weekend, which was enough to capture the fourth position. To put things in perspective, first installment in the franchise started its debut weekend with $38 million. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark took fifth after earning $10 million. To date, the horror movie has taken in over $54 million globally.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged took the number six position this weekend with $9 million. The debut fell short of expectations and has been getting some negative reviews from critics. Dora and the Lost City of Gold fell to number seven this weekend after bringing in $8.5 million. The movie, which is based on the popular Nickelodeon animated character, has not been living up to its expectations in this slow box office summer either.

Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came in at number eight this weekend with $7.6 million. The director has recently come under fire for his depiction of the late martial artist legend Bruce Lee, but that has not stopped the director's latest from success. Blinded By The Light debuted at number nine this weekend with $4.45 million, which is also lower than expected. Finally, The Art of Racing in the Rain took the tenth spot with $4.40 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

1 Good Boys 2 Hobbs & Shaw 3 The Lion King 4 The Angry Birds Movie 2 5 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 6 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 7 Dora and the Lost City of Gold 8 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 9 Blinded by the Light 10 The Art of Racing in the Rain