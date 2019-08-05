National Friendship Day occurred over the weekend and Universal Pictures has decided to honor the holiday by offering free screenings of Good Boys this week. The upcoming comedy, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is a raunchy, R-rated coming of age tale that deals with the friendship between three young boys, played by Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams. In a way, it's the perfect movie to check out with a friend. To offer proof of that, and showcase just how funny this movie is, the studio has also released several clips online.

First, the info for the screenings. Anyone who would like to check out Good Boys for free has the opportunity to do so this Wednesday, August 7 at 100 participating theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The screenings will take place at 7.p.m local time and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who wish to attend can grab a voucher for two tickets per person for a local screening. The vouchers can then be exchanged at the theater box office for tickets starting at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening.

As for the clips, Universal has released four, showcasing some of the hijinks this trio of young friends will be getting into. One centers on them learning, or attempting to learn, how to kiss; another sees them trying to get rid of some drugs they unwittingly came to possess; a third sees them trying to get back a drone that belongs to one of their fathers; lastly, there's a clip that features one from the group trying to steal a beer. All of the clips are wildly inappropriate and hilarious.

I was lucky enough to catch a screening of Good Boys at SXSW in Austin, Texas earlier this year. I can personally say these clips are a good representation of the humor injected throughout the movie. That said, I also feel they do give away some of the best bits in it (even though there are plenty to go around). So, for those who are already sold on going, maybe just stick to the trailer instead. For those who may need some additional sway, the clips could do the trick. For what it's worth, critics generally seem to like what this comedy has to offer, as it currently holds a solid 78 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Sausage Party) produce, with Gene Stupnitsky (The Office) in the director's chair. Stupnitsky co-wrote the screenplay alongside Lee Eisenberg (Bad Teacher). The cast also includes Molly Gordon, Will Forte, Retta, Midori Francis and Sam Richardson. Those who are interested in attending one of the free screenings can head on over to WednesdayFriendsdayScreenings.com for local showtimes and to grab tickets. Be sure to check out the clips below. Good Boys hits theaters on August 16.