Is Goofy a dog? That has been the question many Disney fans have been asking since 1932 when the character was first created and introduced. Luckily Bill Farmer has some insight into this mystery since he has been voicing both Goofy and Pluto for over 30 years now. Farmer has his own opinion on the matter, which he shared in a recent interview that spanned a number of topics, including why A Goofy Movie is still so incredibly popular.

When Goofy was introduced, he was known as Dippy Dawg and then Goofy. However, he has gone under a number of names over the years. George G. Geef was also used in the early cartoons and recent comics have even called him Goofus D. Dawg. But is he really a dog? Bill Farmer had this to say when asked about the mystery in a new interview.

"He is not a dog. Pluto is a dog, but Goofy seems to be in the canine family in the same way that a wolf is not a dog, but they also are in the canine family. I think Canis Goofus is the technical Latin term for what Goofy is. He's just Goofy."

Bill Farmer knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to Goofy. So, we should take his word that Goofy is not a dog. The Wikipedia entry for the Disney character has his species listed as anthropomorphic dog. However, it seems that Disney officially labels Goofy as a dog, so Farmer may have just made the waters even murkier than they were before.

Alright, so we still don't know exactly what Goofy is at the moment, but we do know that A Goofy Movie is still immensely popular 25 years after its release. But what keeps people coming back to the story after all this time? Bill Farmer believes he knows the reasons why Disney fans still gravitate towards the character and the movie. He had this to say.

"Goofy's always been a fantastically popular character but putting him in the role of a caring father and the relationship between he and Max, it relates to a lot of people. I mean, I certainly thought my dad was Goofy from time to time and I think my son thinks that I'm goofy in more ways than one. And now it's been long enough I think fathers are showing their sons this movie and they're bonding over it. A lot of people tell me 'Oh, I couldn't talk to my dad 'til I saw this movie and now it's our movie to get together and watch together and it brings families together and that's kinda' a cool thing."

Bill Farmer hosts the new Disney+ series, It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, which premieres today (Friday, May 15th). The new series finds the voice actor traveling around to learn about jobs that dogs have. These are real dogs with real jobs, which sounds pretty intriguing. Farmer may have stirred up a whole lot of new controversy with his Goofy opinions, but it's something he is obviously passionate about. The interview with Farmer was originally conducted by yahoo.com.