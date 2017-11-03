Did Stranger Things Season 2 just revive The Goonies 2? Star of both, Sean Astin, says that a sequel to his 1985 hit is still possible despite other co-stars claiming the idea was dead. And if it does happen, anxiously awaiting fans can thank Bob the Brain for finally pushing it towards reality.

Sean Astin is playing meta in Stranger Things 2. His Radio Shack boss Bob Newby is one of the purest of heart characters Stranger Things has, and his bravery has ignited a new love for the actor that he wasn't expecting. Stranger Things has always been about 80s nostalgia, and it uses Sean Astin to great effect. He helps build a weird kind of trust throughout his run on Netflix's popular show. Now, fans are ready for his Mikey to return.

It was Richard Donner who first confirmed that The Goonies 2 was happening. That was way back in 2014, and since then, there has been no movement on the project. Stars Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton have both said the movie probably won't happen. But Sean Astin insists that isn't true, and that the sequel will find a way, because Steven Spielberg still wants it.

"It's always possible. I will say that it's likely that it will happen. I don't know when, but I have always had confidence that that sequel will happen mostly because Steven Spielberg, from the time when I was a kid, told me he wanted it to happen and has never changed his opinion. They just haven't figured it out."

Way back in 2007, Warner Bros. was throwing around the idea of an animated series that would pick up with the Goondocks residents just days after the first movie ended. That idea is being resurrected once again, and Sean Astin is particularly game for that. He would return as Mikey, voicing the character at a younger age. He explains.

"What I would love to see is a 'Goonies' animated series, and I would love to play Mikey. I do a lot of voiceover characters, and I play younger characters with my voice, and that would be meta."

The actor knows meta. One of his best lines in Stranger Things 2 is a direct call back to the pirates treasure in The Goonies. The actor felt very nostalgic shooting his episodes. He says this about working with the young cast of Netflix's hit.

"Those moments brought me back to the Goonies moments, just a little sense of connecting with the kids from Stranger Things on their level in that moment because that's what they'd be doing. Maybe they'd be getting the walkie-talkies or they'd be throwing a ball. They'd do whatever kids do, and being a part of that for a second. It wasn't that much, but it was notable to me."

This latest report comes to us from The Huffington Post. There's no telling when we might see The Goonies 2. Richard Donner is supposed to return to direct, but Corey Feldman insists that he may be too old. Donner is also reportedly trying to resurrect Lethal Weapon 5, though he is in his 80s. The last that was announced by Warner Bros. insiders, The Goonies was getting a straight up reboot with an all-new cast. But as the studio has seen since teasing that idea, audiences aren't receptive to it. Fans want a true sequel, or nothing at all.