Halloween comes to life in the latest poster for Goosebumps 2. Gummy Bears and monsters are on the loose, just like what was shown in the latest trailer. Sadly, the new poster does not feature Jack Black's R.L. Stine. It has not been announced either way if Black will be participating in the project, but he has not been featured in any of the promotional material that has been released thus far, leading to some concern amongst fans of the original movie.

Even without Jack Black, Goosebumps 2 seems to be stepping up its game in a quest to make one of the best children's Halloween movies in history. The monsters look much scarier this time around and everything has a darker tone when compared to the first installment. Slappy the Dummy is back and wants to make Halloween last forever with an army of classic monsters and other new surprises like the aforementioned Gummy Bears and a giant spider made completely out of black and purple balloons.

Goosebumps 2 is based on R.L. Stine's classic children's horror book series. Stine is considered to be the "Stephen King of children's literature" and has written hundreds of novels in his long career, which started with Stine as a children's joke book writer. The author's books have sold over 400 million copies worldwide and they have been translated into 32 different languages. Stine wrote 62 books in the Goosebumps series between 1992 and 1997, along with various spin-offs over the years. Some of the books in the series became bestsellers and resulted in the first Goosebumps TV series in the early 1990s and later the first film, which came out in 2015.

The first Goosebumps movie starred Jack Black and was a critical and financial success. The film made over $150 million worldwide against an initial budget of $58 million. Critics have generally been kind to the first big screen adaptation of R.L. Stine's source material. Talks of a Goosebumps movie started as far back as 1998, with Tim Burton first attached to produce. However, the project never got off of the ground due to the fact that they couldn't find a good script to work off of. It wasn't until 2012 that the project was officially announced again, though it took another three years to get made.

A new group of children finds R.L. Stone's magical manuscript in Goosebumps 2, which makes the story almost identical to the first film. While it doesn't exactly look like a fresh experience this time around, it certainly looks like there will be some pretty big surprises tucked into the movie. The cast includes Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Ari Sandel, written by Rob Lieber, and produced by Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz. You can check out the new poster for Goosebumps 2 below, thanks to Sony Pictures.