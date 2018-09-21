Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween is bringing Gummy Bears into the children's horror genre and they're ready to wreak some havoc this Halloween. The loveable candy bears have been shown in the promotional material before, but they are highlighted in the latest trailer for the upcoming sequel, as they viciously attack Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris. As it turns out, these Gummy Bears don't appreciate it when someone eats half of their family in one handful, making them combine to create giant terrifyingly cute monsters that are ready to exact their revenge.

Along with the new trailer for Goosebumps 2, the box office estimations are in as well. The lack of Jack Black is looking like it will have a pretty dramatic effect on opening weekend, and no amount of man-eating Gummy Bears is going to change that. The film opens on October 12th, just one week after Venom and is currently tracking at around a $14 million debut. If accurate, the sequel will be taking in nearly $10 million less than its predecessor.

There is still speculation that Jack Black will show up for at least a cameo in Goosebumps 2, but if he is, now would be a good time to at least tease that he'll be back. The first film was a box office success thanks to the power of R.L. Stine's source material and the star power of Black. With the absence of Black, some have already criticized the sequel for looking generic, while others will argue that it looks even scarier than the first installment. In the end, it doesn't look like Goosebumps 2 will come close to the success of the first installment.

While it looks like Jack Black will not be in Goosebumps 2, he is starring in another children's horror movie, The House With A Clock in Its Walls, which hits theaters today. The movie is partnered up with a special 3D screening of Michael Jackson's Thriller at select IMAX theaters in an effort to boost ticket sales. The House With A Clock in Its Walls seems to have a bit of an edge over the Goosebumps sequel and it will be interesting to see how the two films end up at the box office in the coming weeks.

Gummy Bears coming to life and turning into giant vicious creatures is a pretty good marketing angle, but it looks like Goosebumps 2 is going to need a lot more than evil candy treats to score at the box office. With that being said, the sequel does actually look better than the original from a visual effects standpoint, and it looks like it's taking everything from the Halloween store to bring it to life, which looks like a lot of fun. While we wait for Goosebumps 2 to hit theaters, you can watch the latest trailer below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.