We reported back in May that the sequel to the 2015 hit Goosebumps will be titled Goosebumps: Horrorland, but that isn't the case anymore. Another report has surfaced which claims the Goosebumps sequel is not entitled Goosebumps: Horrorland, but instead will be called Goosebumps: Slappy's Revenge. This report also claims that production is slated to begin in Atlanta in the first half of 2018. While Sony had been planning a fall 2018 release for this sequel, that seems highly unlikely, with a 2019 debut more plausible.

The original Goosebumps 2 2018 release date was set back in January, but it seems impossible to hit with filming starting next year. While no plot details have been released, when the Horrorland title was revealed, there was speculation that the massive park near where the main characters live could ultimately become this place known as "Horrorland," but that was never confirmed. Regardless, it seems that the studio is now focusing this sequel on the Slappy character. There was a tie-in book to the original 2015 movie entitled Slappy's Revenge, where Slappy gives readers some helpful hints about how to get revenge on someone, although it seems unlikely that the sequel would be based on the tie-in book from the first movie.

In the first movie, Jack Black voiced Slappy, in addition to playing R.L. Stine. What's interesting is there was a report from November that claimed Jack Black's R.L. Stine character is being cut from the latest draft of the Goosebumps 2 script, which, while never confirmed, does make sense, given this new title indicating the story will focus on Slappy. Still that report claimed that the new script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), which doesn't feature R.L. Stine, is just one of several scripts Sony is considering for this sequel. Even if R.L. Stine is cut, Jack Black could still come back to provide the voice of Slappy.

We reported way back in April 2016 that Goosebumps director Rob Letterman was returning to take the helm of this sequel, but that isn't the case anymore. It was revealed earlier this month that Ari Sandel (The Duff) is taking over the directorial duties on this project. Rob Letterman has recently become attached to a new Dungeons and Dragons movie and the highly-anticipated Detective Pikachu movie that just brought on Ryan Reynolds as the title character. Ari Sandel most recently directed When We First Met, which stars Alexandra Daddario and Robbie Amell, and is set for release next year.

The original Goosebumps movie earned $80 million domestic and $150.1 million worldwide, from a $58 million budget. It isn't known if other Goosebumps stars such as Dylan Minnette (Zach Cooper), Odeya Rush (Hannah), Ryan Lee (Champ), Amy Ryan (Gale), Jillian Bell (Lorraine) or Halston Sage (Taylor) will return for this sequel. Omega Underground broke the news about this new sequel title earlier today, although it remains to be seen when it will be made official.