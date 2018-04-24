Goosebumps 2 has finally been given an official title, as revealed by the first teaser for the upcoming sequel. Sony recently brought a presentation for the movie to Cinemacon, which is currently taking place in Las Vegas. During the presentation, they revealed that the movie will be titled Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween. That's different than the previously reported Slappy Halloween title, or the previously rumored titles of Slappy's Revenge and Goosebumps: Horrorland.

The movie is also confirmed for an October 12 release date, getting it out just in time for the Halloween season. While there will be plenty of horror offerings out this year, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween could wind up capitalizing as a family-friendly option. Shortly after the presentation at Cinemacon, the studio released a brief teaser featuring the evil puppet Slappy discussing the sequel.

"Slappy returns to a theater near you this October. But first, a special announcement. #GoosebumpsMovie #HauntedHalloween

Goosebumps 2 stars Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Ari Sandel (The Duff) is taking over directing duties for this installment, as Rob Letterman, who helmed the first movie, isn't returning. As for Jack Black, who starred as R.L. Stine in the first movie and voiced the puppet Slappy? The voice of Slappy in the video sounds like him, but a report from Deadline says that it's actually puppeteer Avery Jones. At this point, they have yet to confirm that Jack Black is indeed going to come back for the second installment. While it would make sense to have him back, it could come down to a combination of scheduling and money. Sony reportedly wanted to keep the budget lower for this movie and Black would have represented a relatively significant cost.

Development on Goosebumps 2 has been taking place for some time. Currently, plot details for the movie are mostly being kept under wraps, but it's clear that Slappy is going to play a major part. We reported previously that there were several different version of the script floating around at various points. At the present time, it's unclear how that was settled, but the movie is in production and will be makings its way to theaters in just six months. Did they ultimately settle on just one of the scripts? Did they meld a few of the ideas together? Perhaps that's why it took so long to settle on an actual title. Whatever the case may be, it's been worked out.

The first Goosebumps was a modest success at the box office, bringing in $150 million worldwide. The movie was also received reasonably well by critics, currently boasting a 76 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That led Sony to believe a sequel was worth doing, but for less than the reported $58 million budget of the original. If they can make the sequel for less, there seems to be an audience for it. Be sure to check out the first teaser for Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.