The latest trailer for Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween is even more epic than the first trailer that was released last month. Jack Black is still nowhere to be found, but it has been reported that he will show up in the sequel to reprise his role as R.L. Stine at some point in the film. Black was a major selling point for the original movie and the main factor as to why it was such a hit. Regardless, even without Black, Goosebumps 2 looks like a worthy sequel and could even be better than the first installment.

The new international trailer for Goosebumps 2 features even more monsters as Slappy the Dummy attempts to ensure that Halloween lasts forever. Fans who were disappointed with the lack of ghouls and ghosts in the first trailer will be a lot happier this time around, especially when the Headless Horseman shows up on the scene. The new trailer actually makes the sequel look scary, which is pretty awesome. Obviously, there's elements of humor sprinkled in, but it looks even scarier than the first installment. Even the Gummy Bears appear to be more diabolical this time.

Two boys, Sonny and Sam, stumble upon a new R.L. Stine book entitled Haunted Halloween, which sets Slappy free to unleash a new army of monsters on the town of Wardenclyffe. It's up to the kids to take down Slappy before every day is turned into Halloween. Ken Jeong plays the kooky neighbor and is featured more in the new trailer along with Sonny's older sister Sarah. Jeong's character appears to be a big fan of Halloween, setting up his house with over-the-top decorations and props that will later come to life. Part of those aforementioned decorations are hundreds of purple and black balloons, which are later transformed into a giant spider that causes some pretty serious damage.

The first Goosebumps movie came out in 2015 and earned over $150 million worldwide from an initial budget of $58 million. The film nearly doubled the studio's conservative box office predictions for the opening weekend, taking in $23.5 million. Goosebumps received mixed reviews from critics, but many agree that the movie is perfect for its target demographic of children. However, Goosebumps 2 looks like it could appeal to older demographics as well, with creepier elements than the first offering.

Slappy the Dummy is voiced by Avery Lee Jones in Goosebumps 2. He was previously voiced by Jack Black, which has led to further questions about Black's involvement in the sequel. It's entirely possible that the studio is keeping Black's appearance under wraps for the time being. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. Goosebumps 2 will hit theaters on October 12th, which is just in time for Halloween. You can watch the brand-new international trailer for the child-friendly horror movie below, thanks to the Sony Pictures U.K. YouTube channel.