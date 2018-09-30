R.L. Stine has revealed that he has signed on to write six more Goosebumps books. Stine has sold millions of books over the years and has Goosebumps 2, his second big screen adaptation, preparing to hit theaters in October. The author has been scaring and engaging children with his books for over 30 years now, inspiring new generations to get into reading or even writing their own stories, thanks to his vivid imagination and dedication to keep writing the stories, which he wants to do until the day that he dies.

In a new interview, R.L. Stine says that he finds the horror genre to be funny. He admits that he never gets scared watching films or reading Stephen King novels. Instead, he just laughs, and considers his long-running Goosebumps books to be humorous as well. Before announcing that he's writing six more books in the popular series, Stine reveals that there is a punchline at the end of every chapter that he writes in all of the installments.

R.L. Stine doesn't let things scare him, but he notes that he was a scared and timid child growing up. Writing was his solace and he channels that fear from his childhood into the Goosebumps books. At the height of his output, Stine reveals that he was able to write one installment in just 8 weeks, though his production has slowed down considerably, the author still puts out at least four Goosebumps books a year in addition to writing other material. When asked about retiring, the author says that he doesn't see the end in sight. Stine explains.

"I don't think authors retire. I think of Robert B. Parker, who just dropped dead on the keyboard. I think that's the way to go. Anyway, I just signed on to do six more Goosebumps books. Maybe some of them will be posthumous, I don't know."

Goosebumps is still fun for R.L. Stine, which is why he continues to write the books. He declares that writing should not be slaved over, and says that it should be fun. It's that attitude that keep new generations of children coming forward to read Stine's books and continue to be scared and inspired to do their own thing. Reading his books is fun, and kids like to be scared, according to Stine. The author writes to entertain, and that's one of the factors what keeps him going.

Goosebumps 2 recently released a TV spot that featured the return of Jack Black as R.L. Stine. It wasn't clear if Black was going to be in the sequel, but it appears that he will be making a cameo, much to the delight of Goosebumps fans everywhere. The movie hits theaters on October 12th You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with R.L. Stine about his life and career over at Medium.