Nearly three full decades after the release of the first Goosebumps book, the franchise as a whole is more popular than ever. No less than two feature films have been adapted from the popular children's book series, with Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween now playing in theaters everywhere. From the birth of the franchise to its current successes in Hollywood, it's been quite the journey for the series, all of which is heavily explored in a fan-made documentary which is free to watch on YouTube. Needless to say, this is a must-see video for every major Goosebumps fan.

If we're going back to the franchise's roots, we can see that Goosebumps was born in 1992 with the release of R.L. Stine's first book in the series, Welcome to Dead House. An instant hit with young readers, it wasn't long before followup books began to consistently come out, each presenting an all new horror story to provide chills to elementary schoolers. Those who've grown up reading the books still carry a nostalgic appreciation for the series, making the franchise's revival in Hollywood just as fun for adult viewers as it is for the new, younger fans who may have just been introduced to the series.

Just a few short years later, the book series was so popular it was adapted for television as a children's show. It would run for four seasons from 1995 to 1998, producing over 70 episodes overall. With stories directly inspired by the tales from the Stine books, the TV series is just as beloved as the books, still carrying a cult following of its own. Predating the feature films by many years, this would be the only live-action version of the franchise for a long time. Unfortunately, its success seemed to die off by the year 2000, after the show had concluded and the books in the series were no longer being written. This left fans to wonder if that would be it as far as Goosebumps was concerned.

Fast forward to 2008. Books in the series had went back into production, leading to Hollywood taking an interest in adapting the franchise as a feature film. After spending several years in development, the Goosebumps movie would finally hit theaters in 2015, starring Jack Black as a fictionalized version of author R.L. Stine, whose monsters escape from the confines of the book pages to invade the real world. That brings us to the present day, with the official sequel now playing in theaters while the real Stine continues to write new Goosebumps books. It's obviously a great time to be a fan.

Nowadays, it appears Goosebumps is more popular than ever. While we just went through a condensed version of the franchise's history, there's so much more to learn by watching the YouTube documentary, which is very well put together. With a runtime around 45 minutes, watching the video is a fantastic way to kill a good chunk of time, and if you're a fan of the series, you'll be happy you watched it. You can watch the YouTube documentary below! Direct from the Goosebumps: Saga of Scares Youtube channel.