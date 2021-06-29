Guests visiting the Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida got to see the young gorillas in the exhibit react exactly like we all do when surprised by a new creature. Eeek! It was a baby snake. Double eeek! At first, they rushed to get away, even trying to throw the little wiggler out of their area. Braver than me! But once an elder gorilla showed up to see what the ruckus was about, and simply sat down and watched the younger gorillas' reactions, they appeared to be reassured that there was nothing to fear. They found it hiding in the hay, and simply put it back where they found it, even tucked it in.

Visitor Johnny Parks was able to film the encounter. He posted the footage to TikTok, where it has since gone viral and has been viewed over 10.3 million times. Parks had visited the Animal Kingdom with his girlfriend and their son during a vacation. According to him, he noticed that two of the younger gorillas were reacting to something in the hay. When everyone realized that it was a snake, Parks says a crowd formed around the area.

A cast member (employee) for Disney's Animal Kingdom could be heard off-camera talking about the gorillas and the snake.

"So just like humans, our gorillas are very curious about what goes on in their habitat," the cast member said, adding that the snake was "not dangerous" to the gorillas. The best thing about Disney's Animal Kingdom is that you never truly know what is going to happen while visiting the animal attractions at the Florida theme park. The cast member continues educating through the video, "just like humans, our gorillas are very curious about what goes on in their habitat".

