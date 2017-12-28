Riley Keough has informally thrown her name onto the list of hopeful actresses that want to play Poison Ivy on the big screen, with the character's next appearance scheduled for Gotham City Sirens. We haven't seen Pamela Isley in a movie since the disastrous Batman and Robin, from Joel Schumacher in 1997, when Uma Thurman took on the character. It's been over 20 years and fans should be able to wipe their collective memory of the campy portrayal. However, Fox's Gotham hasn't had the best track record with Poison Ivy on the small screen, either. That version of the character has gone through four changes since the show began, never finding the correct way to integrate Poison Ivy.

A fan on Twitter asked Elvis' granddaughter who she'd rather play in a movie, with a choice between Poison Ivy and Batgirl. The actress chose Poison Ivy and claimed that the character was her favorite, which isn't exactly begging for the part, but it's a start. The chances of seeing Poison Ivy on the big screen again are looking pretty slim at this point in time after the Justice League movie came out and tanked, weakening the DCEU and leading to substantial changes behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros.

The Gotham City Sirens project is rumored to be in development as is the Batgirl movie, but the status of both projects is currently up in the air. Pamela Isley is a major component to Gotham City Sirens, joining up with Catwoman and Harley Quinn, but it looks like Harley Quinn will next be seen in Suicide Squad 2 and then possibly in a Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off movie, but like most of the projects in development, it's hard to tell which ones will end up being made. Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn is all of the rage at the moment, so Gotham City Sirens may be on the backburner.

If Poison Ivy were to show up in the DCEU in the near future, Riley Keough would be a pretty good choice. Her work with director Steven Soderbergh in Magic Mike, Lucky Logan, and Starz series The Girlfriend Experience all prove that she has some serious acting ability and can fit into whatever role that is thrown at her. Fans have been waiting to see Keough back in the action genre since her work in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, so hopefully a chance at the Poison Ivy role ends up happening.

The projects that are in development for the DCEU may never see the light of day, but you never know, Poison Ivy could possibly show up elsewhere. Matt Reeves' The Batman could be the closest, but details on the script are under lock and key and no plot details (or castings) have been announced at this time. It looks like it's more of a question of if and when Poison Ivy shows up on the big screen again as opposed to Riley Keough or any other actress stepping in to play the part. You can check out what the actress had to say about portraying Poison Ivy courtesy of Riley Keough's Twitter account.