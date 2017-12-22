One of the many DCEU projects in various stages of development is Gotham City Sirens, a movie which Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie seemed to will into existence practically on her own. The actress hired a writer to help develop the story, which she then took to Warner Bros., with David Ayer coming aboard to direct. That all seemingly changed in August, when a report claimed Gothm City Sirens was dead, but that was quickly debunked. While we haven't heard much more about the project since then, while promoting his new movie Bright, director David Ayer confirmed that it's still being worked on, in a brief statement.

"It's in development."

While that isn't a whole lot to go on, at least it's a confirmation that Gotham City Sirens is still happening. While the report that Gotham City Sirens being shut down was debunked, there weren't any details about when the movie may actually go before cameras, or when Warner Bros. may be planning to release this movie. The rumors that the studio was planning to cut this project loose started at Comic-Con, when the project wasn't mentioned during Warner Bros. DCEU presentation, despite several pieces already in place, with speculation mounting that David AYer was ready to exit the project, but it seems that isn't the case.

What's also interesting is, earlier this month, Margot Robbie started planning her own Harley Quinn movie that is separate from this project, which makes four separate Harley Quinn projects that are in development. There is this new, untitled project, along with Gotham City Sirens, Joker Vs. Harley Quinn and Suicide Squad 2, which will be directed by Gavin O'Connor. While it seems likely that Suicide Squad 2 will move forward first, with a director attached and a cast established from the first movie, and a November 1, 2019 release date already in place. As for the other projects, they all remain up in the air for now, but none of them have been taken out of development quite yet.

Christina Hodson, who wrote the Bumblebee spin-off movie, came aboard in November to write Gotham City Sirens, which was originally thought to be a Birds of Prey movie before the official title was announced. The movie is based on the recent comic book of the same name, which follows Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy as they team up and work together. Aside from the returning Margot Robbie, there have been no additional cast members brought aboard, although there are no shortage of suggestions and casting speculation.

One of the earliest rumors suggested that Megan Fox may play Poison Ivy, while Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot) has also expressed interest in the role along with Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone. For the Catwoman role, Haley Bennett and Priyanka Chopra have expressed interest, but as of now, no one has been cast since the film still seems to be stuck in the development process. David Ayer made this brief revelation during an interview with Collider, but hopefully we'll hear more about this project soon.