With many new announcements and surprises during this year's DC FanDome, the DC virtual event has just released a brand new official story trailer for its upcoming video game Gotham Knights. The upcoming video game based on the DC Comics characters had its initial announcement, and first trailer reveal during last year's DC FanDome. Details for Gotham Knights has been silent since it was first announced last year, but then teases started to pick back up over the past few months in preparation for this year's DC FanDome. You can check out the official story trailer for Gotham Knights below.

In the newest trailer for the video game, the narration begins with a voice speaking about Batman and Commissioner Gordon never having a "handle" on Gotham city, and saying that you don't have a chance. The narration is revealed to be The Penguin himself, who is talking to Nightwing about the Court of Owls, and that they've been controlling things in Gotham behind the scenes for many years. The story trailer also shows Robin picking up a mysterious key, while the Red Hood can be seen enclosed in some sort of cage as the floor drops out from underneath him. Members of the Court of Owls are shown moving through walkways, and the areas in which they supposedly meet. You can also catch a glimpse of Batgirl wearing a mask of the Court.

Gotham Knights players will be taking control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin after the mysterious death of Batman. In his absence, it will be up to the members of the Bat-family to defend Gotham from its deadliest threat ever, the Court of Owls. Unfortunately, it has already been confirmed that Gotham Knights will NOT be part of the Arkham universe of games. You can watch the world premiere trailer for Gotham Knights that was revealed during last year's DC FanDome below.

ComicBook.com previously had the chance to talk to Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding about the decision to keep it separate and start something new. "Right. Well, I think it was an opportunity, in a way," Redding said. "The Arkham series is amazing, and it really stands as this amazing opus that people love, and it's a fantastic interpretation of the Batman lore. I think for us, we saw an opportunity, we were granted an opportunity, honestly, to start something new and take a fresh look at, not just the Batman universe, but the full range and scope of characters and heroes that have been part of that for so many decades, and then think about what kinds of challenges and threats we could unleash on the player if we were willing to change up one, two, or three key elements, including, as it happens, the protagonists."

Gotham Knights is an upcoming action role-playing video game based on the DC Comics character Batman and his supporting cast. The game is being developed by WB Games Montréal and is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game's story will take place in a period of decline for Gotham City, after Batman's death. It is currently set to be released sometime in 2022. Gotham Knights will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.