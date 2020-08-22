At long last, we know what the next Batman video game is going to be. But it is probably not what fans expected. As revealed at DC FanDome, the next game to take place in Gotham City is Gotham Knights. In this case, the Caped Crusader is dead, leaving the city in the hands of some of his friends and foes. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood are teaming up to take on hero duties in what looks to be a worthy successor to the Arkham franchise.

The video game trailer came as a surprise reveal during the panel. It is lengthy and action-packed, kicking off with lots of news coverage following a major event. That event being the death of Batman. We then see a pre-recorded message from Bruce Wayne sent to several of his allies, and sometimes foes, from over the years. With news of Batman's death spreading through the city, these four will need to step up. The trailer then becomes an action-filled, heroic epic, with the likes of Mr. Freeze causing trouble. The Court of Owls is also heavily teased at the end.

In addition to the actual trailer, a massive bit of gameplay footage was also showcased. Warner Bros. Montreal, the same studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, did not mess around when it came to bringing the goods for DC FanDome. It had been rumored for months that a new Batman game was coming. Instead, we are getting something with a very different twist. It is also a huge deal that The Court of Owls, which debuted in Scott Snyder's run on Batman in the pages of DC Comics, will be getting in on the chaos this time around. A brief synopsis for the game was revealed, which reads as follows.

"Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

Many questions remain. Primarily, what led to the death of Bruce Wayne and how that will impact the story of the game. A 2021 release was revealed during the panel. However, no specific date has been set just yet. This does mean that Gotham Knights will likely be available for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, both of which will be launching later this year. Though it will likely also be available for the Xbox One and PS4.

This isn't the only DC game we'll be learning about during DC FanDome. A panel is also coming for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We'll be sure to bring all of the reveals your way throughout the day. We'll also bring you more information on Gotham Knights as it becomes available. Be sure to check out the footage from the official Gotham Knights Twitter account for yourself.