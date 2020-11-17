The Batman spin-off TV show centered on the Gotham P.D. has taken a major step in the wrong direction. Terence Winter, who was set to serve as writer and showrunner of the series, has exited the project, which is currently in development for the HBO Max streaming service. The untitled DC project will now need to find a new showrunner to come in and pick up where Winter left off.

According to a new report, Terence Winter, who is known as the creator of Boardwalk Empire, exited the project over creative differences. Matt Reeves, who is directing The Batman, is also on board as an executive producer. It's said that the team at Warner Bros. had a vision that didn't line up with what Winter, Reeves and other producers had in mind. A search is said to be underway for a new showrunner currently but no names have come to light. In any event, it seems the creative visions, at present, are not aligned on expanding this new Batman universe.

WarnerMedia has high hopes for not only The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as our new Caped Crusader, but for the world they can create around it. Gotham P.D. was set to be the first project in a series of potential projects across multiple mediums that would take place in the world being crafted by Matt Reeves. It is not clear at present if Pattinson or other members of the cast from the movie, such as Jeffrey Wright, who plays Jim Gordon, will be involved in the show. Though Wright's involvement would make a great deal of sense, given his place within the law enforcement hierarchy of Gotham City.

The Batman is currently in production. The movie will feature several villains, such as Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell). The story sees Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. While details regarding the spin-off show remain largely mysterious, Matt Reeves previously said that the show will take us back to year one in the timeline. One big question is how the show will manage to differentiate itself from Gotham, which ran for 100 episodes on Fox and traced Bruce Wayne's journey from tragedy-stricken boy to crimefighter. Aside from taking place in a different version of the DC universe, on paper, the ideas are similar.

Though there is no title for the show yet the working title has been Gotham Central. Whether or not that will stick remains to be seen. Meanwhile, filming continues on The Batman, which has faced several major delays over health and safety concerns after initially beginning production earlier this year. That, coupled with uncertainty surrounding movie theaters, has led Warner Bros. to delay the release date. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive on March 4, 2022. There is no word yet on when the Gotham P.D. series is expected to arrive on HBO Max. But without a showrunner, it seems to be a long way off. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.