Matt Reeves has revealed some new details on his Gotham P.D. series that will serve as a prequel to the events of The Batman. Reeves made the (virtual) trip to DC FanDome over the weekend and his upcoming DC Comics adaptation starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne was a big focus. But the recently announced TV spin-off was also touched on, with the filmmaker revealing that the show will take place during year one of the masked vigilante's entry into Gotham City.

During the virtual DC Fandome panel that debuted The Batman trailer, Matt Reeves was asked about the currently untitled series, which has Terrence Winter (The Sopranos) on board as a writer and executive producer. While it is unknown what direct involvement, if any, Robert Pattinson will have, his version of Batman will be looming over the show. Here's what Reeves had to say about it.

"The idea is we go back to year one and year one is the beginning. It's the first appearance of this masked vigilante that unsettles the city."

The Batman, as a movie, will be taking place during year two of the hero's adventures. So this show will be firmly set prior to what is coming our way on the big screen next year. As Matt Reeves further explained, the show aims to dig into the corruption that plagues Gotham City.

"For me, the idea of this story was a story in which Gotham, which has this depth of corruption, and then the idea that we could actually do a series that is going deeper into an aspect of it, which in this case is the corrupt police department and the corrupt inner workings of the city."

Fox previously released a TV series titled Gotham that ran from 2014 to 2019. It also centered on the Gotham P.D., tracing Bruce Wayne's journey from heartbroken boy to masked crimefighter. How this HBO Max series will differ remains to be seen. But Matt Reeves did tease some familiar faces from the world of DC Comics, in addition to new characters created for the show.

"As you realize there's this myth building in the background, you are in a new place with these characters, some of whom will touch on that you may have seen from the comics and others totally new. You can go down this avenue and go into detail that you couldn't go into in the movie and go into these rich places and meet these characters Terrence is going to create."

Other DC projects currently in the works for HBO Max include a Justice League Dark series produced by J.J. Abrams, as well as an Aquaman animated miniseries and a Green Lantern show. There is no word yet on when the Gotham. P.D. series is expected to premiere, nor has it been revealed when production will begin. The Batman is slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021, from Warner Bros.