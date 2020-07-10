Just under a year shy from the release of the movie, The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves has already inked a deal to co-develop a spinoff TV series for HBO Max. Variety is reporting that the streamer has given a series commitment to the concept with Reeves and Terrence Winter using the series to expand upon the upcoming movie's new Batman mythology. The deal is part of an overall strategy to expand the new Batman universe across multiple platforms, and the show also comes as the first project announced as a part of Reeves' overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford - and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement. As of now, the spinoff series is currently untitled, but a few details have been revealed about the show. Set specifically within the Gotham City Police Department, the series may be a little closer in nature to Gotham than most other Batman projects.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Sharing no relation to previously-released movies from DC and Warner Bros., the movie will establish an all-new movie universe with Robert Pattinson starring as the new Bruce Wayne. Some of the other cast members include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. It remains to be seen if Pattinson or any other actors will be reprising their roles for the TV series, but it seems likely we'd at least see a cameo appearance or two. The series will likely explore other DC characters not seen in The Batman as well.

Clearly, WarnerMedia is going all in with their DC properties to help HBO Max succeed. In addition to this new series based on The Batman, other DC television projects have also been announced for the streaming service. This includes a new Justice League Dark series from J. J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions, along with other shows based on Aquaman and Green Lantern. The streamer will also famously premiere the long-awaited Justice League Snyder Cut, which countless fans have been demanding to see for several years. Reportedly, it will cost between $30 and $40 million to complete the cut, which could end up seeing reshoots with Snyder and some of the cast.

Reeves will executive produce the untitled The Batman spinoff series for HBO Max under his 6th & Idaho banner. Also on board to exec produce are Dylan Clark and 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan, with the company's Rafi Crohn also co-exec producing. Meanwhile, Winter will also exec produce in addition to writing the series. The project comes from Warner Bros. Television. This news comes to us from Variety.