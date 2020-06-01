It seems we haven't seen the last of Grand Admiral Thrawn in a galaxy far, far away. What's more, the next time we see the blue-skinned brilliant strategist may well be in the flesh as opposed to animated form. A new report states that Thrawn will indeed show up in a live-action Star Wars project in the future.

This comes from Daniel Richtman, who is known to get insider info on major projects from time to time. Richtman's track record has proven to be quite good when it comes to this sort of thing. That said, until this is backed up elsewhere or confirmed by Lucasfilm, it should only be regarded as a rumor for the time being. That having been said, in a recent post Richtman stated that Grand Admiral Thrawn is coming to live-action, though there are precious few details at the moment. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Live action version of Thrawn also on the way. I don't have anymore details right now but just wanted to share this."

If a report like this were coming out of the blue it might be a bit more suspect. That said, it tracks with a lot of what we've been hearing lately when it comes to the future of Star Wars. The Mandalorian season 2 is said to be bringing in several characters from the animated series Rebels, which is where we last saw Thrawn. Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are said to be coming to the Disney+ series, and Ezra Bridger, who was last seen with Thrawn blasting off into space with their whereabouts unknown, is also said to be making his way to a Disney+ series.

That makes the appearance of Thrawn seem far more likely. The character originally appeared in the Heir to the Empire trilogy of novels written by Timothy Zahn. After those novels were ejected from the canon when Lucasfilm hit the reset button in 2014, Thrawn was brought back via Revels, as well as a new trilogy of books by Zahn. Grand Admiral Thrawn is a high-ranking Imperial officer and brilliant strategist, as well as a member of the mysterious alien race known as the Chiss. He is also one of the most popular characters in all of Star Wars who has yet to appear in a live-action project.

Assuming this is true, it opens up a host of questions. Where will we see Thrawn? Does this mean the rumored Rebels sequel series is truly happening? And, perhaps most importantly, who will play the live-action version of Thrawn? For now, we unfortunately have more questions than answers. That said, if this does prove to be true, we will hopefully be learning more in an official capacity in the not-too-distant future. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Daniel Richtman's Patreon.