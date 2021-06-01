Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has offered some insight into working with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Netflix's upcoming action thriller, The Gray Man. it sounds like working with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man in the past has given the Russo's some very high standards, with Page expected to hit the ground running, no matter how difficult the task might be.

"The freakiest thing about working on a Russo set is that the standards are so insanely high for everyone in every department that they don't police you through stuff. They're like, 'Here's this insanely difficult thing; do it.' And then they just expect you to be able to do it, because they don't hire folks who can't."

Regé-Jean Page continued, sharing an example and revealing that the actor's two scenes were rewritten the day before. "They were like, 'You're from the theater, right? You can handle it,'" Page shared. By the sounds of it Page will not feature very heavily in The Gray Man, which does not come as too much of a surprise considering the movie is set to revolve around the central rivalry from heavy-hitters Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Co-director Anthony Russo has previously revealed what turned them onto Page in the first place, with the filmmaker hearing his name courtesy of several mums on the playground over the holidays. "They were talking about him in the most glowing and excited terms, like 'You have to meet this guy; he's amazing on 'Bridgerton,'" Russo recalled.

The Gray Man follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who is also known as the Gray Man. Ryan Gosling will star as Gentry, who is being pursued by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Clearly, both Evans and Gosling are relishing the opportunity to throw punches at each other, with their commitment sure to result in some thrilling action sequences. Alongside the A-list one-two punch of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, as well as Bridgerton up-and-comer Regé-Jean Page, the Netflix project has amassed a stellar supporting cast including Knives Out star Ana de Armas, Luke Cage star Alfre Woodard, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick, and Academy Award nominee Billy Bob Thornton.

Following several delays, The Gray Man finally began filming back in March, with Evans recently showing off the painful results. The project marks one of Netflix's biggest investments to date, with the streaming giant reportedly investing a huge amount in The Gray Man in order to give the movie a budget upwards of $200 million.

Such a huge investment has both Netflix and the Russo's hoping the movie will spawn a franchise, with Joe Russo revealing that "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man does not yet have a release date but will be distributed by Netflix. This comes to us from Variety.