Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have reunited to celebrate the anniversary of the movie musical, which released 40 years ago. The two former co-stars posed for some pictures together Wednesday night after the screening of Grease, along with a few other actors from the 1978 hit movie.

The screening was held last night by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group best known for hosting the Oscars every year. The Academy regularly holds anniversary screenings of some of the most iconic movies Hollywood has put out. Last month, they hosted screenings of both Grease and Hairspray, and will be hosting the 25th Anniversary screening of The Joy Luck Club next Wednesday.

The stars at attendance for the 40th Anniversary Grease screening last night were John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Didi Conn (Frenchie), Barry Peral (Doody), and director Randal Kleiser. It was great to see a good portion of the musical cast reunite together for one night, and a few of them even dressed for the occasion.

To honor his character Danny Zuko, John Travolta wore a fresh pair of blue jeans, as opposed to the straight, black dress pants that would've regularly been worn to match the rest of his suit. Olivia Newton-John herself wore a light pink jacket over the rest of her outfit for the screening, which was a costume piece that a number of the female characters in Grease were given. Though neither actor fully dressed like their classic characters, they had enough little details in their outfits to allude to the characters that helped them get to where they are now.

John Travolta even took the time to reminisce about his experience with Grease. Though he of course loved the entire movie, he revealed what part of the experience was his absolute favorite.

"[My favorite memory was] mostly doing "You're the One That I Want," because I couldn't wait to perform that. The whole song is just a joy to listen to and sing. I enjoyed the musicality of it and how one could dance to it. It was the same thing with "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightning."

It seems fitting that Travolta's favorite memory of the movie was the music, as that is arguably what has kept the musical alive for these 40 years. The catchy beat of "You're the One That I Want" and the back-and-forth rhythm of "Summer Nights" have made them fairly popular songs to this day that simply can't help but get stuck in your head.

Grease has been described as a movie that defined a generation, so it's great that a good portion of the cast managed to get back together to celebrate the iconic movie musical 40 years later, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment. While many other movie musicals are entertaining, Grease has always stood out to millions of fans as one of the best movie musicals ever produced. Unfortunately, we may have to wait another 10 years until the 50th Anniversary to see the cast get back together to celebrate this amazing movie. In the meantime, here are a few pictures from last night's nostalgic event.