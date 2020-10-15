The Grease spinoff series that was originally ordered at HBO Max has found a new home at Paramount Plus, and along with the switch comes a new title. Originally called Rydell High, the series was initially announced as a part of the new streamer's upcoming projects by former WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. Reportedly, new HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys wasn't as interested in keeping the series on the streamer. This opened the door for ViacomCBS to pick up the show with their own new streaming service, Paramount Plus.

Despite the shakeup with where it will stream, Annabel Oakes is still on board as the creator of the project. She also serves as a writer and executive producer. Now known as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the new series will feature an hour-long musical comedy format. It will follow "how the infamous Pink Ladies (comprised of Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever."

Several new songs will be created for Rise of the Pink Ladies, and some of the more memorable tunes from the 1950's may also be featured. However, some of the most popular songs from the original movie could be absent from the spinoff series. When the project was first ordered at HBO Max, producers were unable to acquire the rights to songs like "Grease Lightning" and "Summer Nights." Per Variety, Paramount TV Studios is still trying to ink a deal to use the classic music, so there's still a chance the fan favorite songs could be included.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is being executive produced by Picturestart and Temple Hill, the companies involved with a Grease prequel movie that's also in the works. Titled Summer Lovin', the Paramount Pictures project will be directed by Brett Haley (Heart Beats Loud) using a screenplay penned by Leah McKendrick. The story will specifically follow the events described in the song "Summer Nights," when Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson had started their romance.

Under its new name, Paramount Plus is slated to launch in early 2021. The streamer is currently in operation as CBS All Access, and its new name is part of a rebranding effort to make its name more globally recognizable. Other projects in the works for the new streamer include a reboot of the movie The Game and a limited series about the making of The Godfather called The Offer. Tons of content to stream from years past will also be included, with Paramount Plus offering show libraries from Comedy Central, BET, CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

Of course, it's the exclusive content that any new streamer needs to survive in today's saturated market, and grabbing Rydell High is another step in that direction. It's not clear when shooting on Rise of the Pink Ladies will begin. Perhaps now that the series is in the works elsewhere, production may start moving along soon with more updates in the near future. This news comes to us from Variety.