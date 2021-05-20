Altitude Media Group, Chop Shop Post, and Thrills & Chills are trying to ruin our fun in the surf by releasing a new movie poster for their upcoming film, Great White.﻿The poster depicts one of our heroines brandishing a signal flare mere feet from the gaping mouth of a ferocious great white shark. The poster is successful in portraying the vulnerability of open water as well as the helplessness of being in the presence of an apex predator.

The movie centers around a group of plane crash survivors who find themselves adrift in a lifeboat atop the vast sea. With a mayday call uncertain, they must last in the ocean until help can find them. While afloat, the diverse group are stalked by two hungry great white sharks and must survive their encounters with the creatures or risk becoming food for the ﻿largest predatory fish on Earth. ﻿

Great white﻿ has a relatively unknown cast comprised of Aaron Jakubenko, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Tim Kano, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Jason Wilder, Tatjana Marjanovic, and Katrina Bowden. Either Bowden or Marjanovic could be the flare-waving woman in the new poster. As the poster looks to be painted or drawn, it is difficult to tell which character will come face to flare with the animal.﻿

The film has been slowly released worldwide, but no release date for the United States of America has been announced. Perhaps the studios are waiting to see how the gradual reopening of movie theaters fares in the U.S. or maybe they are stalling to release the film until right before your beach vacation. In any case, Great White is sure to hit American audiences soon.

The movie will join the ranks of many shark pictures that are known and loved. Deep Blue Sea, 47 Meters Down, Open Water, The Meg, and of course, the original culprit, Jaws are but a few of the beloved shark movies that have kept beachgoers from entering the unknown waters. Can Great White hold its own amongst this genre? Time will tell, but one thing is for certain, shark movies are a fun tradition and they are not swimming away anytime soon.

The anxiety and fear exuded from the underwater atmosphere is eternal. It is in our human nature to fear what swims in the unseen depths of the Earth's oceans. The sea and sharks are a reminder that we only rule the land and as soon as we step foot off of it, we are no longer at the top of the food chain.

The trailer was released a little over two months ago. It is age restricted due to blood and violence, so make sure to get the little ones out of the room before you press play. If the terrifying trailer and the simple, yet, anxiety-inducing new poster are any indication of the true quality of this picture, then viewers are in for a fun and fright-filled shark pic that should satisfy lovers of the genre and general audiences alike. This news originated from Reddit.