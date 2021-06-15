We have a brand new trailer for Great White. Hailing from the folks at RLJE Films and Shudder, this is bringing the shark movie action to the big screen this summer. Dating back to Steven Spielberg's Jaws, shark movies have been a staple of the summer moviegoing season for years. Now, we have a new entry to the subgenre from first-time feature director Martin Wilson, with Katrina Bowden (30 Rock, Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil) starring. By the looks of it, they've crafted a tense, isolated survival thriller set in the middle of the ocean with sharks aplenty.

A Great White poster previewing the shark action to come had previously been released. But this trailer gives us a far better idea of what to expect from the movie. The trailer doesn't waste much time in getting to the point, as we open with a shot of someone being ripped under the water, presumably by a hungry shark, in the dead of night. Several survivors are floating on a liferaft in the middle of the ocean, and they all look pretty hopeless. With good reason. We then flash back to the plane crash that got this group into this situation in the first place. Things go from bad to worse as one shark becomes many sharks.

The cast also includes Aaron Jakubenko (The Shannara Chronicles), Kimie Tsukakoshi (The Bureau of Magical Things), Tim Kano (Berlin Syndrome) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters). Michael Boughen (Killer Elite, The Loved Ones) penned the screenplay. Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson and Pam Collis serve as producers for Thrills & Spills. Mark Ward and Jess De Leo are also on board as producers for RLJE.

RLJE and Shudder partnered to acquire the movie back in April. It will first be released both in theaters and digitally by RLJE this summer. Shudder will then bring the movie to its horror-themed streaming service later this year. Though no specific release date has been set. The two companies have also partnered on the recently released Seance, as well as the upcoming Offseason.

Great White sees a blissful tourist trip turn into a nightmare for five unlucky passengers. Their seaplane goes down near the site of a shipwreck, leaving them stranded miles from shore with just an inflatable life raft to keep them safe. They soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to dry land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a deadly pack of sharks that are lurking just below the surface.

The box office has seen dramatic improvements in recent weeks after a truly brutal year for movie theaters. While this movie will indeed be going after the VOD crowd as well, it will be playing on the big screen for those who have been craving action such as this in a theatrical environment. Great White arrives in theaters, on demand and Digital HD on July 16 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.