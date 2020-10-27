Halloween is just around the corner and Warner Bros. is celebrating with a supercut of some of the greatest horror villains in history. The studio has released a new supercut video titled The Greatest Horror Villains of All Time. It unites genre legends such as Freddy Kreuger, Pennywise, Leatherface and more under the same roof to help get fans in the spirit of the season.

The video stitches together some of the best scenes and iconic moments from horror and genre movies that have been released by Warner Bros. over the years. A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Lost Boys, Beetlejuice, IT, Annabelle, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Shining and The Exorcist are including, among many others. The focus is not so much on the individual movies themselves, but the horror villains contained within the franchises. So we get a glimpse of Freddy, Regan, La Llorona, Pennywise and Spike doing what they do best. It works like a little mixtape of some of horror's finest moments from a wide variety of subgenres and icons.

More than anything the video serves as a reminder that Warner Bros. is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to horror. A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, IT, Poltergeist, Gremlins, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Conjuring universe all live under the same roof. As far as mainstream horror icons and beloved franchises go, it would be tough for another studio to top that lineup. Not to mention that, depending on how things shake out with the ongoing lawsuit, Warner Bros. could end up controlling Jason Voorhees and the Friday the 13th franchise again in the future.

As for the status of some of these franchises and icons, Wes Craven's estate has been taking pitches for a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie. Freddy has been away from the big screen for a decade at this point. Jason, as mentioned, is locked up in a messy rights lawsuit and we won't be seeing him in a new movie until that gets worked out. We got word earlier this year that a new movie within The Exorcist franchise is coming our way, though few details have been made available as of yet. Legendary, meanwhile, recently revealed the first poster for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, which will be tied directly to Tobe Hooper's seminal 1974 horror classic.

Gremlins 3 remains on the backburner but an animated series is currently in the works. As far as The Conjuring universe goes, Warner Bros. and New Line aren't letting that cash cow dry up any time soon. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which recently released a first-look featurette, is set to arrive in theaters next summer. Further spin-offs, such as The Nun 2 and The Crooked Man are also in the works. IT Chapter Two seemingly concluded Bill Skarsgard's run as Pennywise. But given how much money the movies made, never say never. Be sure to check out The Greatest Horror Villains of All Time video from the Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube channel.