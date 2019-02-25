The Green Book Best Picture Academy Award win caused a backlash on social media. The movie has been plagued with controversy over the past several months and many are not happy that the movie was given the big award of the night. However, the chemistry between Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in the movie was enough to have Academy voters believe that it deserved the Best Picture award in addition to Ali's Best Supporting Actor award and the Best Original Screenplay.

When Green Book was announced as the winner of Best Picture, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee tried to leave the Dolby Theater. The director walked towards the back of the auditorium and later returned to his seat and reportedly got into a heated exchange with Jordan Peele, who was sitting behind him. Lee was definitely not happy about the situation and he did not hide his emotions when asked about his loss backstage. When asked about the loss, Lee brought up the fact that his 1990 movie Do the Right Thing was snubbed by the Academy in favor of Driving Miss Daisy. He explains.

"I'm snake bit. Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose - but they changed the seating arrangement!"

When Green Book initially hit theaters, some critics accused it of advancing the "white savior" conceit, which director Peter Farrelly disagreed with. In an interview around the time of the release, he said that Mahershala Ali and Vigo Mortensen's characters help each other, as opposed to one helping more than the other. However, that was just the start of the controversy that surrounded the movie. After a screening late last year, Mortensen came under fire for using the N word when trying to make a comparison from modern times to when the movie takes place. Though Mortensen apologized, many believe that his quote was taken out of context.

Then there's the family of Dr. Don Shirley, whom Mahershala Ali plays in the movie, who are angry with the way that the movie allegedly bends the truth in terms of their own portrayal and the real-life friendship between Dr. Shirley and Tony "Lip" Vallelonga, played by Viggo Mortensen. At the time of Green Book's release, the family said that the movie was full of "hurtful" lies and that some of the story is 100% made up. Ali later apologized to the family, declaring that he did not intend to harm or hurt anyone's feelings.

Around the time of the Oscars nominations, old reports of director Peter Farrelly surprising people on the set of movies like Dumb and Dumber and Something About Mary with his genitals resurfaced. Farrelly apologized for his past behavior and claims that it is disgusting, immature, and something that he just really wants to forget about. Luckily for Farrelly, the story didn't get too far and it appears that nobody wasn't coming forward and telling further stories of sexual misconduct by the director.

Finally, one of Green Book writer Nick Vallelonga's, son of Tony "Lip" Vallelonga, old tweets resurfaced, which contained an Islamophobic statement. Vallelonga was tweeting to Donald Trump and claiming that he saw Muslims cheering in the streets of New Jersey when the Twin Towers fell during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Vallelonga quickly apologized before deleting his Twitter account entirely. It is lucky for Peter Farrelly and crew that the overall message of Green Book overshadowed any of its controversy. When the Academy Award nominations were announced, the movie quickly jumped back into the top ten at the box office and stayed there for many weeks. You can check out the rest of this year's Academy Award winners over at the Oscars.

Green Book is a perfect best picture for a country in denial about where it is, how it got here and what is necessary to change course. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 25, 2019

green book sequel gotta be viggo mortensen & mahershala ali driving thru the south to collect all the other colored books to complete the infinity gauntlet — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 25, 2019

"And the Oscar goes to... Green Book" #Oscarspic.twitter.com/vJtnWTWCT7 — The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) February 25, 2019

Green Book was not for Black people.



It was to make white people feel good about doing little to stop racism beyond the interpersonal.



Also, the other movies were better.



ALSO, Regina, Ruth, Spike & more amazing Black folks won last night so I’m done talmbout Green a Book. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 25, 2019

When I found out today Green Book won best film...🤨



I would like to step out of this alternate timeline pic.twitter.com/IFOT030npX — soo (@soosongspeak) February 25, 2019

THIS IS WHAT SPIKE LEE SAID WHEN HE ASKED IF GREEN BOOK OFFENDED HIM AND GODDAMMIT HE IS AN ICON pic.twitter.com/ikK3G2KaeG — ɪᴏᴀɴɴᴀ (@mcuhollnd) February 25, 2019

Watched Green Book last night. Not surprised it won, tells classic limousine liberal fantasy of black person w/identity issues being taught how to be black by white person. People complaining loudest have no idea they r living real-life version. Commercial rappers = Green Book. https://t.co/Sgl23lN2UN — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 25, 2019

"SOME WHITE PEOPLE IN THE 60S WERE THE NICE KIND OF RACIST, YOU GUYS." - The Green Book — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 25, 2019

Nick Vallelonga is a longtime Islamophobic, racist bigot with an offensive set of views. He deleted his social media to prevent further exposure to the truth. He co-wrote Green Book. It would be vile, unethical for the #WritersGuildAwards to reward it Original Screenplay — zero (@v301xx) February 17, 2019

green book was made for whites who think having a black friend is not being racist https://t.co/Nbuyta6L0h — grecia (@reysroses) February 24, 2019