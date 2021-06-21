A viral video of a man gliding through New York City on a large drone is reminding Marvel fans of the Green Goblin. Famously played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Green Goblin has long served as one of Spider-Man's most well-known enemies. The supervillain is known for his use of explosives while using a glider to fly throughout the city, all the while with Spider-Man in pursuit.

On Twitter, a video was posted of a man using a similar glider to hover his way through New York City. The video quickly went viral, pulling in over a million views in a matter of hours. It's a remarkable sight, but the biggest takeaway for many is that the aircraft is highly reminiscent of the Green Goblin. With thousands of fans making comparisons to the Spidey supervillain on Twitter, the hashtag #GreenGoblin has also started trending.

"Fools this is clearly the Green Goblin training to fight Spider-Man!" tweets one Marvel fan.

"One step closer to the Green Goblin being an actual thing," another fan said.

Another fan joked, "OK we've got the Green Goblin. Does this mean some Queens kid was just bitten by a radioactive spider?"

"First footage of Willem Dafoe as green goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home?! lol I wish!" said someone else.

There have been rumors of Dafoe's return to the role of Green Goblin in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie does feature the return of Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, so while Dafoe's return isn't confirmed, it's certainly not out of the question. Recently, comments made by DaFoe in an interview with Collider also has some fans feeling he was vaguely alluding to his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

"The other [movies] I've been doing lately, I prefer to wait till we're ready for them to come out."

Spider-Man: No Way Home will include characters from various Spider-Man movie universes. It's rumored that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear, but this isn't officially confirmed. Along with Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain Electro will also return with Jamie Foxx reprising the role. There have been many other rumored names that might also appear in the movie, and Marvel is certainly trying to save some of the details for fans to be surprised.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home using a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, with other returning cast members including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and J.B. Smoove. Benedict Cumberbatch will be featured in the role of Doctor Strange to help set up the multiverse storyline of the movie.

It remains to be seen if Dafoe will indeed return as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We'll find out when the movie is released on Dec. 17, 2021. It also seems to be just a matter of time before the Green Goblin is flying around in real life. The viral video of the man speeding through New York was posted by Rex Chapman on Twitter.

