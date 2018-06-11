It was announced today that Geoff Johns will step down from DC Entertainment after signing on to write and produce the upcoming Green Lantern Corps movie. It has also been revealed that the film will include Hal Jordan and John Stewart, who are two of the most popular characters in the Green Lantern universe. This is big news for fans of DC, especially after it was announced that Diane Nelson was stepping down from DC Entertainment as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Geoff Johns will take his nine years of experience as a writer of the Green Lantern comics and produce as well as write the Green Lantern Corps movie. Johns was previously working on the script for Wonder Woman 2 with director Patty Jenkins. Additionally, Johns has started Mad Ghost Productions, a new banner, which will allow him to work on content across all areas for DC and Warner Bros. This will see Geoff Johns work on pre-existing characters as well as "reimagined creations."

In truth, Geoff Johns never left the creative part of his job behind, it's just going to be his focus from now on. In a statement, Geoff Johns says that he wants to spend his days on the set as opposed to boardrooms. In his new role, Johns will have a more "hands-on creative role," which is his dream job. He had this to say.

"I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I'm thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It's a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC's vast pantheon of characters."

DC Entertainment publisher Jim Lee will take over the chief creative officer role in addition to continuing his role as publisher with Dan DiDio. Lee and DiDio have held the publisher duties for the last 8 years. As previously noted, the news of Geoff Johns stepping down comes after news that Diane Nelson had stepped down as DC Entertainment's president. Nelson originally took a leave of absence at the beginning of the year and has since made her decision permanent. This continues the major changes behind-the-scenes that have been happening within the DCEU and Warner Bros. as well.

Green Lantern Corps will be Geoff Johns' first project under his Mad Ghost Productions banner. In addition to his writing on Wonder Woman 2, Johns will also have a co-writing credit and executive producer credit on the upcoming Aquaman as well, which hits theaters later this year. As far as a timeline for the Green Lantern Corps movie, nothing has been announced at this time, but it's believed to be in the very early stages of development. You can read more about Geoff Johns stepping down from DC Entertainment and taking on the Green Lantern Corps movie over at The Hollywood Reporter.