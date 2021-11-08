For anyone whose complete knowledge of DC's Green Lantern comes from the 2011 Ryan Reynolds movie, then the new series from HBO based on the popular comic book hero are probably in for a surprise. Following the success of HBO's Watchmen series in 2019, there are now a whole new collection of comic book adaptations heading to the channel and HBO Max in the near future, with Green Lantern Corps being one of the most anticipated. Rather than the jokey adaptation seen on the big screen a decade ago, this new version will play more to the strengths of the Watchmen series, bringing a darker and gritter tone to the character.

Despite the mauling of Ryan Reynold's take on the hero causing all thought of sequels and new stories being seemingly locked away for an indefinite time, in 2019 HBO Max announced that they were planning on bringing Green Lantern back from limbo and in October last year revealed that a 10 episode order had been placed with Seth Grahame-Smith leading the series as showrunner. Having worked on The LEGO Batman Movie to great success, he has sort of dipped his toes into the superhero genre before...but we won't mention that he also "polished up" the script for the last outing of Marvel's Fantastic Four.

According to The Illuminerdi, just like many recent DC adaptations such as the upcoming The Batman, Black Adam and more, the series will bring out the true grit of DC comics and will set up some dark stories ahead for the Green Lantern Corps, with each Lantern already having their own personal battles lined up for them. Last year we were given a breakdown of the leads for the series, Guy Gardner, Bree Jarta and Alan Scott, who would be regulars throughout the series and as casting begun the following character descriptions were released for the trio:

Guy Gardner: White Male, 30's. A hulking mass of masculinity, as rendered in the comics. Guy is a personification of the hyper-patriotism found in the 1980's that birthed Hulk Hogan and Rambo. However, Guy is still likable. He might act foolish, but he is not a fool. Guy loves his daughter and wife with all of his hard-partying, fast driving, hot tempered heart. But like many alpha males, there is a deep undercurrent of pain driving it all.

Bree Jarta: Black, Female, 30's. Few Lanterns take their commitment to the Corps and it's purpose more seriously than Bree. Bree is half-human and it's the half she's worked hard to forget. Bree has an alien mother and a human father. However, she was raised on a more enlightened planet with an advanced society. Bree outworked her peers and earner her Ring only to find herself partnered with Guy Gardner.

Alan Scott: White Male, 28 years old. From the outside, Alan is the model of early 1940's. The image of a G-Man. Alan is handsome, clean-shaven and well dressed without a hair out of place. He has spent his young life trying to personify truth, justice, and the American Way. He is already a household name in L.A. and is seen as hero thanks to positive press coverage. However, for all of Alan's honesty, there is one huge lie that follows him. He is a gay man. A fact that, in his era, could cost him his job, or even his life.

In addition to these characters, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Sinestro are all set to feature in the show in some form and will likely be seen struggling with their own personal demons. Cruz has been said to be suffering from exteme anxiety and fear in the series, while Baz will come up again racism in the wake of 9/11 and Sinestro's lack of faith in the Green Lantern Corp will develop a deep feeling of distrust that will ultimately lead to his fall. All in all, the series is shaping up to be capable of wiping the travesty of 2011's Green Lantern from memory, as it attempts to deal with real world problems in a superhero storyline. This news originally broke at theilluminerdi.com.