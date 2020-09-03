The character of Green Lantern is one of most sought-after roles in the DC cinematic roster, with several actors putting themselves forward to take on the mantle over the years. Well, in a slightly different scenario, Inception director Christopher Nolan has now thrown actor and Tenet star John David Washington's hat into the ring, stating that he would be perfect for the Green Lantern Corps. movie role.

"I think my DC days are over," Nolan said when asked whether he could be persuaded to direct John David Washington in any future Green Lantern movie. "But I think he would be an excellent choice."

Washington's answer was somewhat more aloof. When asked whether he and Christopher Nolan would reunite for a Green Lantern movie, the actor simply said, "Ask him." This is far from the first time that Washington and Nolan have been touted for a take on the Emerald Knight, with many initially theorizing that Tenet was in fact a secret Green Lantern project, and that Washington was playing John Stewart, Robert Pattinson was playing Hal Jordan, and Elizabeth Debecki was playing Carol Ferris. Obviously, that turned out not to be the case, but with Washington's natural charisma and Nolan's experience with the genre, a collaboration for a Green Lantern movie would certainly be welcomed by fans.

While there is currently no official word on who will be playing Green Lantern in the future, one actor who has put himself forward for the role is action star Michael Jai White, who took to social media recently saying, "So, I was asked what character would I like to play from the Marvel or DC universe and that answer would have to be from the DC universe, a character called John Stewart because that's what everybody wants me to play. So, can't let down the fans."

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson is equally eager to win the part, with the actor confirming that he has already had a "couple of meetings" with Warner Bros. regarding the role of John Stewart. Gibson remains convinced that there is a chance it will happen, citing his fanbase as the ultimate reason why it should, "I think I would be the best Green Lantern and based on my fans and supporters that spent around $6 billion in box office receipts. I feel like there's a fanbase of fans out there waiting to see me put on this green suit and do my thing."

So far, the only attempt at a Green Lantern movie was back in 2011. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the movie was mauled by critics and has since become a punchline in Reynold's own Deadpool franchise. Green Lantern introduced audiences to Hal Jordan, a test pilot, who acquires superhuman powers after being chosen by the Ring. However, with the powers comes the responsibility of defeating the evil Parallax who is set on destroying Earth.

There have been plans to bring the character to screens again for some time, though currently the announced Green Lantern Corps movie does not have a release date. Writer Geoff Johns did discuss his intentions for the movie back in 2018, saying "I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go 'okay' and work with the guys and really make sure we've got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think we have a lot of things in it that...people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn't be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it." This comes to us from Geeks Of Color's official YouTube channel.