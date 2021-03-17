Ryan Reynolds is simultaneously celebrating St. Patrick's Day and the incoming premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League by getting smashed and watching Green Lantern for the first time. This evening, fans may want to keep an eye on Ryan's Twitter account, as it will be interesting to hear what the star of the movie will have to say when watching the widely-panned film for the first time a decade after its release.

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut - and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay," Ryan Reynolds tweeted.

Snyder himself responded to Reynolds' declaration with a tweet that reads: "Hey [Ryan] maybe someday I'll bring over some Hand on Stone bourbon and we'll do a double feature."

While Reynolds doesn't appear to be proud of his Green Lantern movie, he also has an Aviation Gin drink named after the superhero. Tweeting the recipe for fans, the "Lantern's Light" consists of 1.5 oz Aviation Gin, 1 oz Apple Pucker, ½ oz Lemon Juice, and top it off with Ginger Ale. Sounds like the perfect beverage for watching the polarizing movie.

Directed by Martin Campbell, Green Lantern starred Reynolds as Hal Jordan, the man who becomes the famous titular superhero. The movie follows his journey as a test pilot who is selected to become the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps, using a ring that grants him superpowers to help save the universe. Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, Tim Robbins, Michael Clarke Duncan, Taika Waititi, and Clancy Brown also starred.

Because Green Lantern underperformed at the box office and received mostly negative reviews, all plans for a sequel were quickly shelved at Warner Bros. The movie has since become a common target of mockery in pop culture, with other DC movies sometimes poking fun at the failures of Green Lantern. This includes Reynolds himself getting in on the fun, breaking the fourth wall to mock Green Lantern in both Deadpool movies.

An unrelated 10-episode Green Lantern series is currently in development for HBO Max. Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith with Berlanti Productions are producing the series. It will focus on the Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott versions of the superhero, and it's not yet clear where Hal Jordan fits in. Other fan favorites like Sinestro and Kilowog will also appear.

Things didn't work out well for Reynolds and Green Lantern, but he has since become synonymous with another superhero. The Deadpool movies have both been tremendously successful with critics and at the box office, a stark contrast to the Green Lantern movie. Reynolds will return to reprise the role in an R-rated sequel in development at Marvel Studios. Filming is likely to occur later this year, and it's unlikely the movie will release before 2023.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on Thursday, March 16, on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.