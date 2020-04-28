Comic book movies have come a long way since the dark days of 2011's Green Lantern, and it seems that even star Ryan Reynolds is aware of what an emerald turd that movie sadly is. The most recent example of Reynolds bad-mouthing his own work came as a result of a fan reaching out to the actor on social media and enquiring as to whether it was worth a very, very cheap rental price of less than a dollar. Reynolds' response was...blunt.

Say no more, Mr. Reynolds. When even the star of Green Lantern does not think that it is worth the value of the spare change you might find inside the sofa, it is probably best to avoid it.

This is far from the first time Ryan Reynolds has let his feelings about Green Lantern be known, and who can blame him? Rather than launching a brand new superhero blockbuster franchise and mark a brand new era for DC Comics movies, the movie was annihilated by critics and wound up being a big box office flop, earning only $220 million against a $200 million budget.

Green Lantern finds Ryan Reynolds starring as Hal Jordan, a test pilot, who acquires superhuman powers after being chosen by an intergalactic powerful ring. However, with the powers comes the responsibility of defeating the evil Parallax who is set on destroying Earth. It is based on the adventures of the iconic DC superhero.

Green Lantern is a past project of Ryan Reynolds' that the actor himself just loves to poke fun at. In the much, much more successful Deadpool movies, of which Reynolds is also the star, the actor has used the Merc with a Mouth's ability to break to fourth wall to trounce the Emerald Knight, taking aim at the much-maligned computer-generated costume he wore, with Deadpool begging not to be forced to don a green or animated super suit.

As for the sequel, Deadpool 2. Reynolds was able to act out what is surely one of his biggest fantasies. Making use of a time travel device during the end credits, Deadpool goes into the past to fix events that went wrong, which includes visiting Ryan Reynolds' house and shooting him in the head just after he has finished reading the script for the failed Green Lantern movie. It doesn't take a skilled psychologist to read a lot from that.

It is worth recognizing that Green Lantern is only one of the terrible comic book movies that Reynolds has attached his name to, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Blade Trinity both equally despised. Of course, despite the wet fart that is Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds' career has flourished, with the Deadpool movies giving the actor another shot at the genre and a chance to take on the comic book character he was born to play.

Reynolds is not the only one getting another chance though, as Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series is still all set to be released on HBO Max sometime in the future, with the newest details being that the show will span decades and feature two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth as well as a space-set storyline that will be going into arch-enemy Sinestro's story. This comes to us from Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.