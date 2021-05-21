HBO Max's Green Lantern TV series may have just found the second member of its Green Lantern Corps. After Finn Wittrock was previously cast in the lead role of the Guy Gardner incarnation of Green Lantern, there are now new reports coming in of Jeremy Irvine in talks with the producers to also star as Alan Scott - another version of the superhero depicted as a gay man in the comics. No comment was offered by HBO Max.

This news also follows recent reports that a gay version of Green Lantern would be included in the HBO Max series. Writers Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) also previously revealed their intentions to include various members of the Green Lantern Corps like Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott. Because Alan is a gay man in the comics, it was expected that this was the character producers were looking to cast for the gay Green Lantern.

Greg Berlanti is producing the HBO Max series. Not much else has been revealed in terms of plot details, though we know it will be following multiple members of the Green Lantern Corps. There's still no word on if Hal Jordan and John Stewart, perhaps the most popular incarnations of the character, will be appearing. A separate Green Lantern Corps movie is also in development, so these characters may be more involved in that project, though it remains possible that the movie and the series will still be connected.

The new series will also be spanning across multiple decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with Scott. It then moves forward to 1984 with "cocky alpha male" Gardner and the half-alien Bree Jarta. Different variations of Lanterns will also be featured, including established comic book favorites and all-new characters created for the series.

Zack Snyder nearly featured the John Stewart version of Green Lantern in the original ending of Justice League. With actor Wayne T. Carr in the role, the ending was actually filmed before Warner Bros. stepped in asking for some changes. Because there were big plans for the character elsewhere in the DCEU, Snyder was asked to remove Green Lantern in favor of Martian Manhunter. Snyder has since teased the unseen footage with Carr by revealing a screenshot from the deleted ending.

Jeremy Irvine has appeared in a variety of movies, including The Woman in Black: Angel of Death, Fallen, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. More recently, he starred in the USA Network series Treadstone. He is also set to appear in a starring role in the upcoming Siegfried Sassoon biopic alongside Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi.

HBO Max's Green Lantern series will consist of ten one-hour episodes. It is co-written and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith also serving as showrunner. Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg. Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi are co-executive producing with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. This news comes to us from Deadline.