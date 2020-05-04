Taikia Waititi is now well-known for his highly successful rejuvenation of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his performance as the fan-favorite, Hawaiian shirt-wearing rock-creature Korg. But, many have forgotten that Thor: Ragnarok was not Waititi's first foray into comic book fare and that before brining his unique comic vision to the God of Thunder, he played Thomas Kalmaku in Ryan Reynolds' failed Green Lantern.

With Reynold's having recently advised fans not to watch the much-maligned DC movie, even at the low, low rental price of 99 cents, Taika Waititi has now discussed the movie, and in a similar vein to Reynolds, is more than happy to poke fun at it. Though the director does not like the idea of ignoring one's past cinematic efforts.

"No, that type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humor in regards to things like that. I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it's like when people shy away from things, and they don't want to admit they've done something, or they don't ever reference it, I find it worse."

Sometimes it is better to run toward embarrassment rather than away from it. At first, Taika Waititi playfully feigned forgetfulness with regards to Green Lantern, even going so far as to say "I've never heard of it", before quickly changing his tune and admitting that he personally loves it when an actor can be self-deprecating when facing up to past career missteps.

"If an actor is brave enough or comfortable enough in themselves to acknowledge it, and to be self-deprecating, and to own that they have been a part of something that's been lambasted a bit, then I think that's great. Because when you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: 'Oh, we're all in on the joke'. Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone. [Pauses] I still don't have any idea what that project is. I'm not entirely sure which one you're talking about."

It is a much more preferable trait, particularly in the often ego-driven world of Hollywood, for actors to be able to laugh at themselves and their work where appropriate, and it certainly does create something of an inside joke, which in the case of Green Lantern actually makes the movie more enjoyable.

You can see Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds on screen together again in the upcoming action movie Free Guy. Set in the open-world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, played by Taika Waititi, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, with a story by Matt Lieberman, and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The movie stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar alongside Reynolds and Waititi.

Free Guy is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2020 by 20th Century Studios. This comes to us from Games Radar.