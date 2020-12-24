While several upcoming DCEU movies are being eagerly awaited by fans, there is one DC Comics HBO Max series in production that is causing just as much excitement, namely the Green Lantern TV show being created by Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim. In a new report by The Illuminerdi, we have got our first description of two of the main cast of characters, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz.

"Jessica Cruz: Protecting the galaxy is hard enough. It's even tougher when you're the type of person who's uncomfortable leaving the apartment. Life forced Jessica to become self-reliant at a young age. She worked her way through school while taking care of her younger sister. She's bright. Determined. Looking at her you'd never know the struggle going on inside. Jessica lives with a sometimes- crippling anxiety disorder. She's been fighting fear longer than any of our other Lanterns.

"Simon Baz: For as long as he can remember, Simon's loved the Green Lanterns. Using his innate charm and gift of gab, he works in Detroit as a vendor. However, business hasn't been good lately. In the wake of 9/11, America has grown distrustful of young Middle Eastern men."

HBO Max had previously confirmed Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro will all be part of the series. In the comics, the characters are part of the Green Lantern Corps, which is an intergalactic peacekeeping organization. Members of the corps are handpicked from different planets. Only the sentient creatures that have demonstrated a love for justice and the strongest will among their people are allowed to join the corps.

Once a member has been picked, they are provided with the Green Lantern Power Ring, widely acknowledged to be the most powerful weapon in the universe. The ring grants its user the ability to manifest anything their minds can imagine as real, solid green energy constructs.

The most famous Green Lantern in the comics is Hal Jordan, who got his own solo movie back in 2011 starring Ryan Reynolds as the main character. So far, the upcoming Green Lantern show does not seem to include Jordan, which should give the other members of the corps more time to shine. Series co-creator Marc Guggenheim has explained how the new series is intended to have the look and feel of a big-budget movie while keeping to an episodic format.

"I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie. That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."

This news originated at The Illuminerdi.