We are officially getting a Green Lantern TV show on HBO Max. The project was originally announced a year ago but few updates have been provided since. Now, the show has been handed a series order for the streaming service, with the creative team firmly in place. Not only that but we have some initial plot details, which promise multiple members of the Green Lantern Corps. getting in on the action.

According to multiple reports, Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The LEGO Batman Movie) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) are set as executive producers. Grahame-Smith will serve as showrunner. They will co-write the first episode. The first season will consist of ten, hour-long episodes. Greg Berlanti, the architect behind The CW's ArrowVerse, is also on board. A brief plot description of the show has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, Earth's first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man, and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

There is a lot to unpack. For one, there will be at least four Green Lanterns involved in the show. The fact that Alan Scott's sexuality will be addressed is also important. It's also worth noting that Hal Jordan and John Stewart, arguably the two most recognized iterations of the character, are not mentioned. As had previously been revealed, Sinestro will be one of the main villains. Another important item of note; Marc Guggenheim co-wrote the much-maligned 2011 Green Lantern movie with Greg Berlanti, which starred Ryan Reynolds in the leading role.

This is just one of several DC projects in the works for HBO Max. Not only are all of the DC Universe shows such as Titans, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn migrating to the new streaming service, but J.J. Abrams is also developing a live-action Justice League Dark series. Abrams is also said to be working on projects focused on characters like Constantine and Zatanna. More recently, it was revealed that James Gunn is writing a Peacemaker series starring John Cena, which will take place in the same universe as next summer's The Suicide Squad. Plus, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be arriving on the service next year as a four-part miniseries.

Green Lantern is one of the biggest characters in the DC Comics canon that has yet to have a successful adaptation in the modern era. The 2011 movie was a major critical and commercial flop. A Green Lantern Corps. movie has been in development for years but updates on the project have been few and far between. There is no word yet on a possible release window for the Green Lantern series. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.