The upcoming Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max has found the director of its first two episodes. Lee Toland Krieger, whose recent work includes directing the acclaimed pilot episode of Superman and Lois, has reportedly signed on to direct the initial episodes of the new superhero series. The news follows multiple casting announcements that have already been made for the show, which is a joint collaboration between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Because the series takes place over multiple time periods, many different versions of the Green Lantern Corps will be featured. Just recently, it was reported that Jeremy Irvine was in talks to play Alan Scott, the original Lantern who hides his gay identity in 1941 America. Irvine has since confirmed the news of his casting with a post on Instagram expressing his excitement.

"Very excited to be joining the DC Universe!! Can't wait to get started," Irvine wrote, adding the Green Lantern quote: "In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light!"

Another confirmed incarnation of Green Lantern to appear in the series is Guy Gardner, who fights crime as the titular superhero in 1984. Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz are also said to be a part of the series, though those roles haven't yet been officially cast. There's no word yet on if Hal Jordan or John Stewart will be featured in the series, but because there are also reports of a new Green Lantern movie in the works, it's possible those characters will be saved for the big screen. Ryan Reynolds famously played Hal Jordan in a previous movie adaptation.

Green Lantern is Krieger's first project for HBO Max, though he has worked frequently with Gerlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Though he's directed movies like The Age of Adaline and Celeste & Jesse Forever, Krieger has switched his focus to working in television as of late, quickly becoming a go-to director for pilots. In the superhero genre, he is known for helming the first two episodes of Superman and Lois on The CW. He also directed pilots for other big name shows like Riverdale, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Prodigal Son, and Shadow and Bone.

Recently, Zack Snyder also revealed that he nearly featured the John Stewart version of Green Lantern in Justice League. At one point, actor Wayne T. Carr was brought on set to portray the role, even filming a scene as the character. Snyder was then ordered by the studio to remove Green Lantern as there were other plans for the character, and Martian Manhunter was brought in to replace him. Many DC fans have campaigned for Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to release the Green Lantern scene after the director revealed an image of the deleted segment.

HBO Max hasn't yet set a release date for the planned Green Lantern series, but with the cast taking shape, a tentative premiere date can't be too far off. This news comes to us from Deadline.