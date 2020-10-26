Green Lantern fans might know Marc Guggenheim as one of the creative voices behind the live-action Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Now, Guggenheim is getting another crack at the property. The upcoming live-action Green Lantern TV series set for HBO Max will have Guggenheim as executive producer and writer alongside Seth Grahame-Smith. During a virtual panel for Comic-Con International's one-day mini-conference, Guggenheim explained his approach to the series.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie. I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal."

"You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie. That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."

After the mixed response to the Green Lantern film, Marc Guggenheim found greater success with other DC properties when he boarded the CW's Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow as a showrunner. Lantern fans should be reassured that the upcoming series will be better than the movie was, especially since Ryan Reynolds had revealed previously that the reason the movie did not turn out well was because of the muddled production process, rather than any single creative professional attached to the project

"[On Green Lantern] we did not have a working script until we were halfway through shooting. That is a handicap, there's nothing you can do about that. And that's just the nature of this business oftentimes, it's a poster and release date first, start shooting and we'll figure out the rest as we go. And it's just, it's insane. It's hard for everyone. Everyone that worked on that movie gave their last drop of blood."

Little is known about the Green Lantern series at this point, other than that it will focus on multiple wielders of the Green Lantern ring, rather than focussing on one hero. Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott are all said to feature in the series, along with alien characters like Sinestro and Kilowog.

One name that is prominently missing from the lineup is Hal Jordan, played by Reynolds in the Green Lantern movie. This has led some fans to speculate that DC is gearing up to take another shot at a solo Hal Jordan movie. Hopefully, the emerald knights of the DC Universe will soon take their rightful place as a major franchise spanning shows as well as films.