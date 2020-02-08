Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is still very eager to bring Green Lantern to the big screen, and believes it is what the fans want to see. In a recent interview, Gibson stated again his desperation to put on that emerald power ring and enter the DC cinematic universe as one of Earth's most powerful superheroes.

"I don't have any updates. I just hope they call me. I hope they call me. It's a role I'm very passionate about doing, but right now, the focus is this Morbius film."

Tyrese Gibson also confirmed that he has already had a "couple of meetings" with Warner Bros. to argue why he is the perfect fit for the role of John Stewart, though clearly nothing has come of them so far. Still, Gibson remains convinced that there is a chance it will happen, citing his fanbase as the ultimate reason why it should.

"I think I would be the best Green Lantern and based on my fans and supporters that spent around $6 billion in box office receipts. I feel like there's a fanbase of fans out there waiting to see me put on this green suit and do my thing."

These $6 billion in box office receipts that Gibson is referring to come from his role in the highly successful Fast & Furious franchise, as well as the equally successful Transformers movies. Though how much of those billions were really brought in by the presence of Tyrese Gibson is open for debate.

Green Lantern has only ever appeared fully on-screen once where he was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. The movie was a critical and commercial flop, but many fans still very much want to see the emerald warriors appear in the DC universe. Warner Bros. is now developing a Green Lantern Corps TV show, for which American Gods' actor Ricky Whittle has expressed interest in playing John Stewart. So, Gibson may have some tough competition on his hands.

For now, Gibson's next foray into the comic book movie world brings us Morbius, where he'll portray FBI agent Simon Stroud, a man hunting down Michael Morbius. Featuring One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters, Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 31.

Before that though, Gibson returns to Fast & Furious for the ninth installment of the franchise, which finds Dominic Toretto and his family having to face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. Nok doubt Gibson will once again be bringing the comic relief that so many love and so many others despise. F9 is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 22.

