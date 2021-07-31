Disaster movie sequel Greenland: Migration has greatly avoided, well, disaster at this year's Cannes virtual market. The movie, a follow-up to 2020's Greenland starring Gerard Butler, has now sold its worldwide rights to STXfilms for the huge sum of $75 million, the biggest deal at Cannes this year. STX have reportedly invested $25 million for the domestic rights to Greenland: Migration, while the studio has also purchased the foreign rights for an additional $50 million.

The Greenland sequel reportedly garnered a lot of interest at the virtual market, particularly with indie buyers. However, as usually happens with this kind of blockbuster fare, STX, who distributed the first movie, took advantage of their matching option and will now continue their journey through the apocalypse alongside Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh.

Released in December 2020 after multiple delays amid the ongoing circumstances, the first Greenland begins when scientists make a startling discovery. Fragments of a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will likely cause the extinction of humanity, and the only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as they make their way to salvation before the comet collides with the planet. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

The sequel, Greenland: Migration, will pick up where the first movie let off, reintroducing the Garrity family, who survived a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth, and must now leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin will reprise their roles as John and Allison Garrity respectively. While it has not yet been confirmed officially, Roger Dale Floyd is likely to also return as their son, Nathan Garrity.

The first movie received generally positive reviews from critics, grossing $52.3 million worldwide, with the sequel expected to build on the post-apocalyptic world that has been now been created.

Butler and Baccarin will once again be under the direction of the first movie's filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, working from a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling. The sequel will also reportedly be given a budget of $65 million which, when compared to the first movie's production budget of just $35 million, suggests a much wider scope for the continuing adventures of the Garrity family.

The disaster thriller sequel is slated to shoot in 2022, and will be produced by Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE's Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel and Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights. CAA Media Finance is co-repping the U.S. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.