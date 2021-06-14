Having dealt with the apocalypse in last year's Greenland, Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin will now need to deal with the post-apocalypse in upcoming sequel Greenland: Migration, which has just been revealed to be in development. Butler and Baccarin will once again be under the direction of the first movie's filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, working from a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling.

Greenland: Migration will pick up where the first movie let off, reintroducing the Garrity family, who survived a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth, and must now leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin will reprise their roles as John and Allison Garrity respectively. While it has not yet been confirmed officially, Roger Dale Floyd is likely to also return as their son, Nathan Garrity.

The disaster thriller sequel is slated to shoot in 2022, and will be produced by Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE's Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel and Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights. CAA Media Finance is co-repping the U.S. The movie is also expected be a hot package at the Cannes virtual market.

Released in December 2020 after mutiple delays, the first Greenland begins when scientists discover that fragments of a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will likely cause the extinction of humanity. The only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as they make their way to salvation before the comet collides with the planet. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

With Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh at the helm, Greenland provides the kind of apocalyptic action you would expect, but with a much more insular, grounded, and more human perspective. Think Deep Impact rather than Armageddon. Both Butler and Baccarin excel in their roles, and Greenland was met positively by critics, who praised the movie for focusing on the family and their battle for survival rather than more effects-driven spectacle. After a gradual international release followed by a VOD release in the United States, Greenland did well financially too, which no doubt quickly led to talks of a sequel.

It's not often that this kind of disaster movie gets a follow-up and it will be interesting to see Ric Roman Waugh and Gerard Butlerexplore the aftermath of the first Greenland in Greenland: Migration.﻿This comes to us from Deadline.