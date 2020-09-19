The upcoming disaster movie Greenland starring action man Gerard Butler has now been pulled from its upcoming September release date and will hit theaters on an as-yet-unconfirmed date sometime later in the year. The disaster movie had originally been given a release date of July 31, before being moved to August and then again to September.

"Ok, theaters...you can go ahead and shutter again until at least November. STX has just announced the last big fall film, GREENLAND, will exit Sept. 25, and now drop 2020 TBD."

When scientists discover that fragments of a comet will hit Earth in a few days, and will likely cause the extinction of humanity; the only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as they make their way to salvation before the comet collides with the planet. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven. Greenland promises the kind of apocalyptic action seen in the likes of other comet-colliding disaster movies Deep Impact and Armageddon, as well as the ups and downs of fighting for survival amid impending disaster witnessed in the likes of Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds.

Greenland finds director Ric Roman Waugh at the helm. The movie finds Waugh re-teaming with Gerard Butler, with the two having worked on last year's finale to the Fallen action series with Angel Has Fallen, which found Butler's hero Mike Banning framed for the attempted assassination of the President and forced to evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

In Greenland, Butler is once again on hero duty as John Garrity, while Serenity and Deadpool 2 actor Morena Baccarin stars as estranged wife Allison. The mismatched pair, along with their young son Nathan, played by Doctor Sleep's Roger Dale Floyd, will come across an assortment of other characters, played by the likes of Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, David Denman, and Gary Weeks, as they navigate their way across a collapsing world.

STXfilms are distributing the movie, which has been released in some countries, such as Belgium, where it was shown in 55 theaters and made a total of $73,112 at the box office. Greenland has now been on a wider release internationally for three weekends and has made a total of $10.2 million as of the end of August.

Unfortunately, the postponement of Greendland's domestic release date was inevitable due to the ongoing global situation still raging on throughout the United States and theaters remaining closed. The new date for Greenland' domestic release has not yet been announced but is expected to be later on this year. This comes to us from Exhibitor Relations Co. official Twitter account.