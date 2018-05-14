Chris Evans is trading in his shield to star in Neill Blomkamp's next movie Greenland. The movie is about one family's fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. It looks like this is going to be Evans' first major movie following his likely final turns as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. For Blomkamp, it's his first feature since 2014's Chappie, which was something of a disappointment.

The news of this project comes out of Cannes, which is currently taking place in France. Thunder Road Picture's Basil Iwanyk (John Wick) is producing the movie. Anton is co-financing with Riverstone Pictures. Anton's CEO Sebastien Raybaud and Harold van Lier are executive producing with Riverstone's Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar. Raybaud had this to say about Greenland in a statement.

"When we read Greenland, we knew it was exactly the sort of film we wanted to make as we build the Anton brand - smart, character driven genre with action and heart. We are very excited to work alongside our friends at STX with such exceptional talent as Neill Blomkamp, Chris Evans and Basil Iwanyk."

STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, is handling international distribution for the movie, as well as directly distributing the film in the UK and Ireland. The company will present the project to buyers at the Marche du Film. CAA Media Finance and Endeavour Content will handle the domestic release. David Kosse, President of STXinternational, had this to say about Greenland.

"Greenland is the kind of highly commercial genre fare that sees Neill Blomkamp doing what he does best: delivering a smart, fresh, high concept narrative in a world we can easily recognize. We were immediately attracted to this talent-driven, wide release, theatrical title that is so distinctive of the STX brand. Working alongside Neill, Thunder Road, Riverstone and Anton to bring this to the marketplace is a tremendous opportunity."

Neill Blomkamp emerged as one of the more promising young directors in Hollywood with his first movie District 9, which came about as a result of a failed Halo movie. The sci-fi flick garnered a ton of critical acclaim and even nabbed a Best Picture Oscar nomination. His second movie Elysium didn't do quite as well, but wasn't by any means disastrous. However, his third movie Chappie underperformed at the box office and wasn't received particularly well. But that movie led to his development of Alien 5, which would have ignored the events of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Unfortunately, that movie got derailed by Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. As a result, Blomkamp has been away from directing movies for a while. He recently released a series of shorts through his company Oats Studios, but he's finally getting back in the saddle and going back to what he does best.

As for Chris Evans, Greenland is the kind of thing he will have time for when not having to commit so much of his time to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having him on board will certainly help bring some attention to the project. Currently, there is no release date or production timeline available for the movie, but we suspect that STX Entertainment will be giving us some more to chew on in the relatively near future, now that the project has been announced.