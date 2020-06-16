The upcoming disaster movie, Greenland, starring Olympus Has Fallen star Gerard Butler and Deadpool's Morena Baccarin has now had a new release date set in the wake of the latest shuffle in the summer theatrical release schedule that happened last week. Coming just a few days after being given a release date of July 31, it has now been announced that STXFilms will release Greenland instead on August 14, 2020.

Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Greenland finds director Ric Roman Waugh at the helm. His previous credits include the likes of the 2013 Dwayne Johnson actioner Snitch, and the well-received crime thriller Shot Caller starring Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The movie also finds Waugh re-teaming with Gerard Butler, with the two having worked on last year's finale to the Fallen action series with Angel Has Fallen, which found Butler's hero Mike Banning framed for the attempted assassination of the President and forced to evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

In Greenland Butler is once again on hero duty as John Garrity, while Serenity and Deadpool 2 actor Morena Baccarin stars as estranged wife Allison. The mismatched pair, along with their young son Nathan, flee home for safety after scientists discover that a comet will strike the Earth in just a few days' time. They will also co-star alongside the likes of Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, David Denman, and Gary Weeks.

Gerard Butler is, of course, no stranger to action or disaster flicks, with the actor having starred not only as Mike Banning in the Fallen movie trilogy, but also the likes of 2018's Den of Thieves, 2009's Law Abiding Citizen, and director Zack Snyder's swords-and-sandals epic 300. He has even trifled with world-ending events before as seen in 2017's Geostorm, which starred Butler as Jake Lawson, a technology designer, who is tasked with saving the world from a disaster caused by malfunctioning climate-controlling satellites.

The recent Warner Bros. release date shuffle, which by the way is not a trendy new dance, saw the studio move the likes of Christopher Nolan's Tenet from July 17 to July 31 and Wonder Woman 1984 shifted from August 14 to October 2. In the case of Greenland, this is now the movie's third release date, which was originally set to open on June 12 prior to the ongoing global situation sending the entertainment industry into turmoil.

